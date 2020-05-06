Britain set to bask in 25˚C sunshine this May Bank Holiday weekend as lockdown continues

Parts of Britain are set to bask in highs of 25˚C this May Bank Holiday weekend, as temperatures soar.

The bank holiday highs are a result of a "Spanish plume", with things starting to heat up today (May 6).

The Met Office is forecasting highs of 19˚C in the south today.

Temperatures are set to soar this May Bank Holiday weekend (Credit: Splash News)

However, Brits can expect to enjoy temperatures in the mid-20s as the weekend gets underway.

This is thanks to the 800 mile-wide plume of hot air that's making its way over from the continent.

If we can't head to Spain for a mini break, then this surely is the next best thing!

It's set to be sunny in most parts of the country, with warm air pushing up from the south west tomorrow (May 7).

It warms up from Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid-20s on Friday in the south.

Forecaster Brian Gaze from The Weather Outlook said: “A plume of very warm air from Spain means the VE Day holiday could see 25˚C."

VE Day celebrations

The Met Office's Marco Petagna confirmed: "It warms up from Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid-20s on Friday in the south."

It comes as Brits enjoy this Friday (May 8) off work to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

However, there are naturally fears that the warm weather will bring out the same covidiots who broke government lockdown measures over Easter to head to the beach.

There are fears people will head to beaches in their droves to bask in the warm temperatures (Credit: Splash News)

Brits are therefore urged to stay at home and enjoy the sunshine safely.

However, while it's good news for those in the south, the same can't be said for those who live in the north of the country.

It'll be a lot cooler and wintry showers can be even expected in the Scottish Highlands, for instance.

And those temperatures appear to set the scene going forward, as the Met Office warns "massive temperature changes" are coming our way on Sunday.

"Massive temperature changes" forecast

As a result, he said: "It's from summer back to winter in 48 hours. Massive temperature changes are forecast."

"Thunderstorms are a risk and an exceptionally cold plunge of polar air follows on Sunday," he added.

BBC weather forecaster Ben Rich sadly concurred and said: "It is going to turn dramatically colder."

However, the sunshine will be followed by a huge drop in temperatures (Credit: Splash News)

"A plunge of cold air is going to work its way across all parts of the UK, unusually for the time of year," he added.

Enjoy it – safely – while you can!

