Holly Willoughby has left fans gushing over her outfit on This Morning today (September 28).

The 40-year-old presenter took to the ITV programme in a dazzling white jumper and skirt combo, as she hosted alongside Phillip Schofield.

And fans were given serious “wedding vibes” over Holly‘s look.

Holly Willoughby models an all white outfit on This Morning

Holly appeared on top form as she hosted a special James Bond themed show.

The star certainly spruced up for the theme, with a longline pleated skirt from Reserved.

The skirt matched perfectly with Holly’s white knitted jumper from the Pure Collection.

Meanwhile, she accessorised the look with a pair of nude suede heels.

Showing off her outfit on social media, Holly added: “Morning Tuesday… today we celebrate everything that is James Bond.

“See you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle. Skirt by @reserved knitwear by @purecollection.”

Holly Willoughby left viewers gushing over her outfit on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Fans were quick to praise Holly’s outfit.

In the comments, one said: “Morning beautiful… getting wedding vibes! You look gorgeous and THAT dress divine.”

Another added: “Wedding LOOK!”

Getting wedding vibes!

A third simply stated: “An angel.”

A fourth gushed: “You look beautiful as always Holly.”

In addition, another wrote: “You could be be in a Bond film. #classylady.”

Holly hosted This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield (Credit: ITV)

Holly launches her lifestyle website

Meanwhile, Holly’s latest look follows shortly after she announced her latest project, Wylde Moon.

The brand is a women’s lifestyle website focusing on beauty, family, fashion and energy healing.

She’s also launched a podcast in which she’ll interview guests on aspects of their lives.

On her website, Holly told fans: “I’m so excited to introduce you to @wyldemoon, a very personal project that I have been working on for a long time. It is a space full of things that I love and people that inspire me… from beauty and fashion, to energy and healing.

“Each month, on the full moon, we will be adding exciting new content & watch out for the WYLDE MOON boutique launching soon.”

