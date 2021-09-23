Holly Willoughby wore an animal print dress today for This Morning, but some viewers weren’t keen.

The presenter, 40, sported a RIXO midi dress which featured a leopard print and a white lace trim around the collar.

Holly paired the dress with black heels with her hair in a middle parting with slight waves.

Alongside an Instagram photo of her outfit, Holly said: “Morning… today we take a walk on the wild side and look at leopard print fashion with @erica_davies.

“See you on @thismorning at 10am…”

Fans quickly shared their opinions on Holly’s dress and the majority of her followers loved the look.

Holly’s dress caused a stir on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “OMG!! I love this dress on you. Sophisticated and chic.”

Another commented: “That animal print really suits you Holly.”

A third added: “This is so gorgeous loving your new look.”

However, others didn’t like the dress and one person compared Holly to EastEnders character Kat Slater.

They wrote on Twitter: “What in the Kat Slater is Holly wearing?”

Many people loved Holly’s animal print dress (Credit: ITV)

Another tweeted: “What in the fresh hell is Holly wearing!!!”

One said: “Don’t like that dress what Holly’s wearing.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday’s programme, Holly looked stunning in red.

The mum-of-three wore a red midi dress from Phase Eight, which featured a pleated skirt.

Holly said on Instagram: “Morning Wednesday… today on @thismorning we have the power house that is @thechristinequinn in the studio… talking #sellingsunset and more… see you at 10am. #hwstyle.”

Earlier this week, Holly announced her latest project as she launched Wylde Moon.

The brand is a women’s lifestyle website focusing on beauty, family, fashion and energy healing.

She’s also launched a podcast in which she’ll interview guests on aspects of their lives.

Holly told her fans: “I’m so excited to introduce you to @wyldemoon, a very personal project that I have been working on for a long time. It is a space full of things that I love and people that inspire me… from beauty and fashion, to energy and healing.

Holly has launched a new lifestyle project (Credit: ITV)

“Each month, on the full moon, we will be adding exciting new content & watch out for the WYLDE MOON boutique launching soon.”

Of course, her fans were ecstatic and loved the project.

One gushed: “So excited for this, I’m so proud of you!”

Another added: “Ooo this is so exciting!! Congratulations can’t wait to listen to podcasts.”

