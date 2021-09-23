Holly Willoughby wears leopard print dress on This Morning today
Holly Willoughby divides fans with animal print dress on This Morning today

Holly won over many of her fans with the look

By Rebecca Carter

Holly Willoughby wore an animal print dress today for This Morning, but some viewers weren’t keen.

The presenter, 40, sported a RIXO midi dress which featured a leopard print and a white lace trim around the collar.

Holly paired the dress with black heels with her hair in a middle parting with slight waves.

Holly Willoughby dress today

Alongside an Instagram photo of her outfit, Holly said: “Morning… today we take a walk on the wild side and look at leopard print fashion with @erica_davies.

“See you on @thismorning at 10am…”

Fans quickly shared their opinions on Holly’s dress and the majority of her followers loved the look.

Holly Willoughby wears leopard print dress on This Morning today
Holly’s dress caused a stir on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “OMG!! I love this dress on you. Sophisticated and chic.”

Another commented: “That animal print really suits you Holly.”

A third added: “This is so gorgeous loving your new look.”

However, others didn’t like the dress and one person compared Holly to EastEnders character Kat Slater.

They wrote on Twitter: “What in the Kat Slater is Holly wearing?”

Holly Willoughby wears leopard print dress on This Morning today
Many people loved Holly’s animal print dress (Credit: ITV)

Another tweeted: “What in the fresh hell is Holly wearing!!!”

One said: “Don’t like that dress what Holly’s wearing.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday’s programme, Holly looked stunning in red.

The mum-of-three wore a red midi dress from Phase Eight, which featured a pleated skirt.

Holly said on Instagram: “Morning Wednesday… today on @thismorning we have the power house that is @thechristinequinn in the studio… talking #sellingsunset and more… see you at 10am. #hwstyle.”

Holly Willoughby project Wylde Moon

Earlier this week, Holly announced her latest project as she launched Wylde Moon.

The brand is a women’s lifestyle website focusing on beauty, family, fashion and energy healing.

She’s also launched a podcast in which she’ll interview guests on aspects of their lives.

Holly told her fans: “I’m so excited to introduce you to @wyldemoon, a very personal project that I have been working on for a long time. It is a space full of things that I love and people that inspire me… from beauty and fashion, to energy and healing.

Holly Willoughby wears red dress on This Morning
Holly has launched a new lifestyle project (Credit: ITV)

“Each month, on the full moon, we will be adding exciting new content & watch out for the WYLDE MOON boutique launching soon.”

Of course, her fans were ecstatic and loved the project.

One gushed: “So excited for this, I’m so proud of you!”

Another added: “Ooo this is so exciting!! Congratulations can’t wait to listen to podcasts.”

