Holly Willoughby fans were left bemused over her choice of dress on This Morning today (November 24).

The bubbly blonde TV host wore a £135 black and white floral dress with collar by Ghost.

After wearing what one follower deemed a risqué leather skirt yesterday, it appears the presenter can’t win.

Today she was met with cries that the Ghost dress was like something someone’s grandmother would wear.

Holly Willoughby wore a dress that many thought was old fashioned on the show today (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby fans say about her dress today?

“These dresses are like war days – not the best,” one comment read.

“My granny would wear this, sorry not sorry,” another stated.

Very old fashioned – she looks like she’s at least 50 years old.

“Jeez did you rob that dress off a dead grandma?!” another asked.

“You always look stunning but this dress is hideous and far too old fashioned for you!” another declared.

“She’s looking stunning most of the time with what she’s wearing but today is a no for me. Very old fashioned – she looks like she’s at least 50 years old,” said another.

“Not your best dress Holly,” another commented.

“Becoming very conservative,” another said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

It looks like a ‘maternity dress’

Another commented that the dress looked like a “maternity” dress.

They said: “Looks like a maternity dress – something you’re not telling us Holly?” they posted.

“Looks like old-fashioned maternity wear!” another agreed.

“Looks like a maternity dress,” another commented.

The rumours continued over on Twitter, with one rather cheeky person asking co-host Phillip Schofield if Holly would be adding to her brood any time soon.

@Schofe random question, is Holly pregnant?. — Sensible woman (@woman_sensible) November 24, 2020

Holly is already mum to three kids – Belle, Harry and Chester – with husband Dan Baldwin.

Last week she took two days off work to look after her little ones after two of them displayed coronavirus symptoms.

