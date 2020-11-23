Holly Willoughby wore a leather skirt on today’s This Morning (November 23), but not everyone was a fan of the look.

In fact, after Holly uploaded her daily #HWstyle shot to Instagram, one troll commented on the post and called the star a “tart” for wearing the skirt.

She teamed the knee-length black leather skirt from Reiss with a pretty pink roll-neck jumper by Zara.

The skirt costs £265, while the jumper retails at £17.99.

Holly Willoughby wore a pink jumper and leather skirt to host Monday’s This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did the troll say about her leather skirt?

However, it wasn’t the cost the follower took exception to, but the fabric of the skirt.

Posting underneath Holly’s picture, they said: “Why do you have to wear leather? It makes you look like a tart.”

They added: “Wear something more appropriate. Goodness sake.”

Holly’s dedicated fans were having none of the trolling though and quickly called the man out.

“Rude!” said one.

“Why do you have to comment? It makes you look like an idiot,” they said.

The person added sarcastically: “Goodness sake.”

Another said: “Why would leather make Holly or anyone look like a tart?! GOODNESS SAKE.”

“Exactly,” another agreed. “She looks fine… Goodness sake!”

Why was Holly Willoughby off work last week?

Others revealed they were pleased to have Holly back on their screens after she took two days off last week.

Over the weekend Holly revealed that two of her kids were showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Holly is mum to Belle, Harry and Chester with husband Dan Baldwin.

She took time off to look after them and didn’t return to work until their tests had come back negative.

“Welcome back Holly!” said one fan. “Looking as amazing as ever.”

“Yay! Our ray of sunshine is back,” another declared.

“Love the pink jumper, the colour really suits you Holly!” another exclaimed.

Another added: “Glad to see that you’re back on again. We missed you.”

A third commented: “I’m glad your family is okay.”

