This Morning host Holly Willoughby has revealed she was off the show for two days after two of her children had coronavirus symptoms.

The presenter shared a statement to her Instagram Stories on Saturday (November 21) after fans expressed concerns.

Holly explained she and her family followed Government guidelines and waited for test results – which came back negative.

Holly Willoughby explained two of her children had coronavirus symptoms (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What did Holly Willoughby say?

She wrote: “Just wanted to say thank you for all your kind messages.

“Over the last few days, two of our children were unwell and had symptoms of COVID.

“In line with Government guidelines, we were waiting for results for the tests before I could return to work.”

Holly Willoughby took two days off This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Holly continued: “Couple that with just wanting to look after two poorly children, it meant having two days away from This Morning.

“I chose not to alert everyone to this because my focus was on looking after them.

“Thankfully all tests come back negative and everybody’s feeling much better.”

She added: “See you Monday! Once again, thank you for all the lovely messages. Holly xxx.”

On Wednesday’s This Morning, Holly was replaced by Alison Hammond.

Alison Hammond hosted This Morning on Wednesday (Credit: ITV)

At the time, Alison told viewers: “I’m standing in for Holly who’s having a well deserved break today.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Davina McCall filled in for Holly.

Phillip Schofield explained: “Holly’s having a day off, she’ll be back on Monday.”

However, viewers expressed concerns for Holly, with many wondering if she was OK.

Davina McCall filled in for Holly on Thursday (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say?

One person said: “Where’s Holly? Is she OK?”

In addition, another wrote: “No @hollywills again after being told she is having a day off? Really hope she is okay!”

After that, another tweeted: “No Holly again. They said she was ‘having a day off’ yesterday.”

