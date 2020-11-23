Holly Willoughby on This Morning
This Morning: Viewers left sobbing as woman gets tearful over death of teenage grandson after losing pet dog

Ann phoned in to the show to get advice

By Rebecca Carter
This Morning viewers were left heartbroken as they listened to a woman tearfully speak about losing her grandson and beloved dog.

Ann called in to the show on Monday to get advice from TV psychologist Emma Kenny.

Earlier in the programme, hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield explained the phone-in segment would be focused on pet bereavement.

This Morning phone-in
This Morning viewers in tears over Ann’s story (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Ann called in to explain she lost her beloved dog in October.

However, not long after, she lost her 14-year-old grandson.

Ann said: “My little dog died very suddenly within a few days of her taking poorly. She died on the 22nd of October.

This Morning phone in
Phillip and Holly emotional over Ann’s ordeal (Credit: ITV)

“She has been my companion, my world, my life, a reason to get up in the morning.

“I wasn’t prepared to lose her, she was only eight years of age. I had already ordered her birthday present for the 10th of November.”

Ann continued: “During the time of my grief, my daughter was here for support. She helped me every day.

“[She] sorted all the arrangements out for my little dog to come home to me.

“And then on the 8th of November, my grandson took poorly and he died on my dog’s birthday on the 10th of November.”

This Morning phone in
Ann said she lost her grandson weeks after losing her dog (Credit: ITV)

As Ann became choked up, Holly said: “Oh that’s just so awful.”

Ann admitted: “I’m just so overwhelmed with grief. I was grieving for my dog and then my grandson, he died on her birthday.”

My grandson took poorly and he died on my dog’s birthday.

Emma told Ann she will begin to live with her grief over time, however, added that it will “always be there”.

Phil later told viewers the This Morning team were on the phone to Ann to help her.

Viewers were sobbing over Ann’s heartbreaking story.

What did This Morning viewers say?

One person said on Twitter: “OMG @thismorning. I’m sobbing at Ann’s story. I hope she gets some grief support.”

Another wrote: “Aww I’m absolutely gutted for Ann.”

A third added: “Ann’s got me balling.”

