Grandparents could be able to hug their grandchildren NEXT MONTH under Boris Johnson's new lockdown plan

British grandparents could soon be able to hug their grandchildren according to Boris Johnson's new lockdown plan.

And, in more hopeful news, the changes could come in as soon as next month.

With Britain in lockdown, many grandparents have only been able to see their grandchildren over Zoom or through windows as parents dropped off essential shopping.

Now, however, with lockdown easing ever so slightly, that could be about to change.

British grandparents could soon be able to hug their grandchildren (Credit: Pexels)

Government scientists are now working on ways for the over 70s to see members of another household.

As ED! reported yesterday, the government is looking to allow members of one household "bubble" to meet up with one other bubble exclusively.

Read more: Biscoff launches new chocolate brownie ice cream

And, in the Prime Minister's new 50-page lockdown plan, it's said that scientists are looking at ways to include the over 70s in that.

The news will no doubt offer a glimmer of hope to older, more isolated members of society who are desperately missing their loved ones.

Before the change is put into place, however, it will need to be approved by SAGE.

We are looking at how to balance those risks in terms of households who are over 70s.

SAGE is the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies and has worked alongside Boris on his new "recovery strategy" document.

Three steps to reopening society

The document sets out a rough timeline for the reopening of society in three steps. This is provided the rate of infection does not rise.

Government scientists are instigating allowing the over 70s into the "double bubble" system (Credit: Unsplash)

Step one starts this week and will see Brits allowed outside more.

Garden centres are set to reopen tomorrow (May 13). Brits are also allowed to play non-contact sports such as tennis and golf.

People can play with members of their household or one other member of another household if they keep two metres apart.

Read more: Woman admits selling supermarket delivery slots to vulnerable for £30

You can also meet up with one person from another household – for instance your mum or dad – as long as you keep your distance.

"Double bubble" introduced

The next step could see the "double bubble" system introduced. This could mean a hug with your extended loved ones at long last.

And won't it just be the best hug you've ever had?

This would come under step two. And it could be allowed to happen from June 1, when schools would also reopen.

The move is aimed at limiting the risk of inter-household transmissions of the virus. It could also help families return to work by two households sharing childcare.

Grandparents are desperate to see their little loved ones (Credit: Unsplash)

And scientists have said the double bubble system could include the over 70s.

Chris Whitty said: "We are looking at how to balance those risks in terms of households who are over 70s."

Step three would see hairdressers, cinemas, some pubs and hotels opening on July 4.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us your thoughts.