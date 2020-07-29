Gin fans thrilled as new Bubble Gum Gin Liqueur launches at Home Bargains

Hot on the heels of news that Aldi has launched seven new bottles of gin comes yet more gin news.

This time, gin fans will need to head to Home Bargains to pick up the latest bottle of their favourite drink.

And we guarantee you will not want to miss this.

Not only is it a very unusual flavour, it's also on sale for a totally bargain price.

Head to Home Bargains for the new Bubble Gum Gin Liqueur (Credit: Manchester Drinks Company)

Yes, the Manchester Drinks Company has dropped a new flavour at the bargain home store.

It's priced at just £8 per bottle and gin fans are already saying they "can't wait" to try it.

Without further ado, let us introduce you to your new weekend serve.

Manchester Drinks has launched a Bubble Gum Gin Liqueur.

"The gin liqueur captures the nostalgic flavour of bubble gum which is sure to take you back in time with every sip," a rep told ED!.

They added: "Now available in Home Bargains stores nationwide for just £8 per bottle, this sweet drink is colourful in appearance and bursting with flavour, plus it shimmers when shaken, making it the perfect weekend treat or a real showstopper when enjoying with friends."

Each 500ml bottle has a 20% ABV and is perfect mixed with lemonade and lots of ice.

The brand even shared a bubble gum daiquiri recipe (Credit: Manchester Drinks Company)

Or the brand has shared a recipe for a bubble gum daquiri, should you be in the mood for cocktails.

Simply mix 50ml of Bubble Gum Gin Liqueur, 25ml of Manchester Drinks’ Coconut & Vanilla Spiced Rum Liqueur, top with pineapple juice and serve over crushed ice for the ultimate summer cocktail.

Director Richard Benjamin said: "We’re so excited to have expanded our gin liqueur range with the Bubble Gum flavour. It’s colourful, fun and definitely a talking point when enjoying a glass with friends."

Indeed, it seems the brand's Instagram followers can't wait to share a drink or two with their pals.

Many took to an Instagram post of the new launch and tagged a friend they thought would like it.

"New one to try," said one gin fan.

The new gin costs just £8 per bottle (Credit: Manchester Drinks Company)

"I went to get some of this but they haven't got any in yet!" said another.

Where and when can I buy it?

If you're keen to try it, the post did have some more information on when it would go on sale.

"It's big, it's blue and it's BUBBLELICIOUS! We have a brand-new flavour hitting @HomeBargains shelves right now!" it said.

Enjoy!

