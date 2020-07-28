Aldi launches SEVEN new flavoured gins and one of them is pink!

Here at ED!, we have some pretty gin-credible news if gin just happens to be your favourite tipple.

Bargain supermarket Aldi has launched not one, not two, but SEVEN new flavoured gins.

By our reckoning, that's one for every day of the week.

And, because they're from Aldi, we can confirm that the bottles of juniper berry goodness won't break the bank either.

Bottoms up! Aldi has launched seven new gins (Credit: Unsplash)

Without further ado, let's introduce you to the line-up.

"To gin or not to gin?" asked Aldi.

Silly question if you ask us.

Grab a glass and some ice, first up is the new Haysmith's Rhubarb & Ginger gin.

And, at just £14.99, it's a whopping £13 cheaper than the branded alternative – Edinburgh Gin's Rhubarb & Ginger Gin.

"Landing on shelves earlier this year, Aldi’s botanical gin brand, Haysmith’s, has continued to go from strength to strength, proving incredibly popular with shoppers," a rep told ED!.

Indeed, we're thirsty at the thought of the next one.

Fruity new flavours

Number two on our list to try is Haysmith's Raspberry & Redcurrant Pink Gin.

It too costs just under £15 and features fruity notes that are perfect when paired with lemonade.

London Dry, Rhubarb & Ginger and Raspberry & Redcurrant are all new launches (Credit: Aldi)

Rounding out the Haysmith's trio is the classic London Dry gin, bursting with the flavour of gorgeous juniper berries.

Team with ice and a slice of lemon for an old-school G&T.

All three are on sale online and in store now.

Next up, and playing on the recent revelation that a new 13th zodiac sign now exists, comes four flavoured gins inspired by the elements.

Inspired by the elements

Launching in store and online on August 6, the Elements by Haysmith's range starts from just £9.99 a bottle.

Earth signs – Virgo, Taurus and Capricorn – can enjoy the Earth Gin.

It's an "old faithful – perfect for any party, it's certain to be a crowd pleaser".

Darjeeling tea delicately balances the gin with some slight citrus undertones.

Gin inspired by the elements, such as these Air and Earth gins, launch next month (Credit: Aldi)

It's best served with ice, premium tonic and a twist of lemon peel.

Next up, the Air Gin.

"This new element is anything but traditional and will bring a breath of fresh air to sippers’ palettes," Aldi said.

Perfect for any party, it's certain to be a crowd pleaser.

"Experience the powerful and savoury flavours of dulce seaweed and sea buckthorn combined. Perfect served with ice, premium tonic and twist of pink grapefruit peel," Aldi added.

It'll no doubt be a must for Air signs – Gemini, Libra and Aquarius.

Next up, something for all you Fire signs – Leo, Sagittarius and Aries – Aldi's Fire Gin.

"Not one for the fainthearted, this Fire Gin is sure to light up any room," Aldi said.

Made with "passion and warmth", the heat of chilli intertwined with the perfume of the pink Szechuan peppercorns will tantalise tastebuds and leave people wanting more.

Serve in a tall glass over ice and with tonic to cool the spice.

Fire and Water signs are also catered for (Credit: Aldi)

The trio of gins cost £14.99 per bottle.

There really is something for everyone in the range, with the store's non-alcoholic Water Gin offering an "explosion of lemongrass, ginger and citrus for the ultimate refreshing summer drink".

It costs £9.99 and is some £15 less than other non-alcoholic gins from competitor brands.

Pisces and fellow water signs Cancer and Scorpio will no doubt be tempted to try it.

