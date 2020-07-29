Jamie Oliver branded 'chubby chops' and slammed for supporting Boris's obesity crackdown

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has been branded a "hypocrite" after he backed Boris Johnson's obesity crackdown during an interview.

Jamie praised the PM's obesity drive as a "potentially pivotal moment in an awful storm".

Speaking during an interview with Jon Snow on Channel 4 News, he said Boris's campaign felt like "a bit of a moment".

Jamie has backed Boris's obesity crackdown (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

He added: "For myself and other campaigners that have been really trying hard to get some kind of centering of a campaign to improve child health in this country for many years, like decades, this feels like a bit of a moment."

Jamie continued: "Hopefully what we have the potential of here in the UK is one of the best child health strategies in the world. Fingers crossed."

However, Twitter was quick to react – with many commenting on his appearance.

Jamie Oliver is not exactly slimmer of the year himself, chubby chops!

Some even commented that the chef had put weight on himself during lockdown.

"I find it hypocritical that Jamie Oliver is telling us all to lose weight/diet more when he himself is the Prince of Olive Oil and liberally pours 300+ cals into his dishes for absolutely no reason at all," said one.

Boris said he was "too fat" when he contacted coronavirus (Credit: Cover Images)

Another added: "Jamie Oliver is a massive hypocrite! Telling the whole country to lose weight when I don’t think a single one of his recipes is less than 1,000 calories! Even the salads are swimming in olive oil."

A third cruelly called Jamie "chubby chops".

They posted: "@jamieoliver not exactly slimmer of the year himself, chubby chops!"

@jamieoliver not exactly slimmer of the year himself, chubby chops! Stick another 10 years on him & he won't be so bloody self righteous, you mark my words. — Ms McGoo (@Guineveres) July 27, 2020

Another said: "Fat Jamie Oliver wants others to be skinny."

"Why is fat Jamie Oliver lecturing us all on not being fat?" another posted.

Jamie Oliver is on TV telling us all to lose weight... pic.twitter.com/dWJShHQSRW — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) July 27, 2020

"He stole the kids' turkey twizzlers from school and ate them all himself," another cruelly joked.

"Who ate all the pie?" asked another. "Jamie Oliver did."

Jamie Oliver fans hit back

However, others backed Jamie and called out the trolls for "fat shaming" the chef.

"Just because he is overweight at the moment doesn’t mean he doesn’t know anything about healthy eating," said one.

Another added: "I wish people would stop judging, finger pointing and fat shaming!"

"Can we stop fat shaming Jamie Oliver please?" another pleaded.

