Gemma Collins Beauty: The GC launches her own make-up range

Reality TV queen Gemma Collins has announced she is launching her own make-up range.

The news comes hot on the heels of the launch of her Gemma Collins hand sanitiser, which went on sale last week.

Teasing the news on Instagram, Gemma shared a picture of a lipstick from the range.

The packaging looks stylish and understated, with Gemma Collins Beauty written in white on a nude and pink background.

Gemma Collins has announced she's launching a make-up range (Credit: Cover Images)

"The packaging is SO nice," one follower commented.

Gemma revealed: "I am SO EXCITED to tell you that after lots of hard work..... and so many people always asking me about my lipsticks and glosses, that I now have my own range that will be launching very soon."

She added: "I’m so excited."

Animal lover Gemma also revealed that her new range would be cruelty free.

The picture gave a glimpse at one of the items that'll be in the range – a "Glam Pink Lipstick".

I am SO EXCITED to tell you that after so many people asking me about my lipsticks and glosses, that I now have my own range that will be launching very soon.

And it seems the star's friends and fans can't wait to get their hands on the range.

The GC: Make-up diva!

"Yay congratulations! Look forward to purchasing some," said one follower on her Instagram post.

"Omg can't wait. You're an absolute queen!" exclaimed another.

"Wow, you never fail to amaze," said another.

Others shared ideas of what they hope will be in the line when it launches.

"Please bring out a glossy baby pink long-stay lipstick," pleaded one fan of the GC.

"Oh yes, I’d love a GC lippie," said another.

"I'm getting one," another of Gemma's followers confirmed.

"Congratulations! Can't wait to see the range!" said another.

"Need them all," said another, without even seeing what else is in the make-up collection.

"Wow, can't wait," said another.

"Woooahhhhh! I need to buy your sanitiser first!" exclaimed one fan. "I need to get some money first, then you're allowed to bring out make-up!"

Gemma's debut perfume, Diva Pink (Credit: Gemmacollinscollection.com)

When and where will Gemma Collins Beauty be on sale?

Others asked where the make-up range would be on sale.

"Congratulations Gemma, will it be available in Dublin?" they asked.

Like her hand sanitiser, it's expected the line will launch exclusively on Gemma's website, alongside her popular plus-size clothing range.

The make-up range isn't Gemma's first foray into the beauty business.

Last autumn, she launched her debut perfume, Diva Pink. It's on sale on her website now.

