Gemma Collins launches her own hand sanitiser and fans say they'll 'take a dozen'

Fans are wondering if there's nothing reality TV favourite Gemma Collins can't do.

She's gone from appearing in TOWIE to having her own successful TV show.

As well as that, she's launched a successful plus-size clothing range and her own tasty chocolate bar.

Earlier this week, Gemma was announced as the face of Whiz Air – a move which saw her image emblazoned across a plane.

Now, though, the GC has topped the lot, with fans saying her latest launch is "not a want, it's a need".

Yes, the GC has cashed in on the coronavirus pandemic with the launch of her very own branded hand sanitiser.

"YEAH BABY it’s here," she declared on Instagram, "the GC hand sanitizer."

It's sold exclusively on her website and costs £5 for 60ml.

"The GC Hand Sanitizer," the blurb reads, "fabulous for keeping your hands fresh."

It contains 75% alcohol and boasts that it kills "99.99%of germs".

"Is there anything she can't do?"

Fans lapped up the news, with one saying they were going to order "a dozen" of the bottles.

"Is there anything she can’t do?" asked one follower.

"Planes, hand sanitiser and iconic jumpers... I mean, what else is there she could do? #idol," they said.

The star is taking her health seriously during the pandemic (Credit: Splash News)

"We need this!" said one Gemma Collins fan, tagging their pal.

"I've got to get this," said another.

"I'm getting some," said another fan.

"It's not a want, it's a need," another GC fan clarified.

"I'll take a dozen," said another.

Nice one Gemma. This may be an essential purchase.

"Absolutely need this in my life!!" confirmed another.

"This may be an essential purchase," said another.

"Nice one Gemma," said another.

The reality TV star appears to be taking her hand hygiene seriously during the pandemic.

Gemma's a face mask fan

Gemma has also been seen wearing face masks while pictured around town.

Face masks are said to help stop the spread of the virus so it's good the influential star has been seen wearing them in public.

Gemma has launched her own face masks (Credit: In The Style)

And, sure enough, Gemma has launched her own face coverings.

You can pick them up on the In The Style website and, in the best news, they even match some of Gemma's iconic loungewear sets.

The masks cost £6 each.

