Galaxy Truffle fans rejoice! The brand has launched a new flavour and early testers have revealed they’re delicious.

The Galaxy Milk Chocolate Truffles have been around for a while.

They feature a delicious Galaxy milk chocolate shell with a smooth truffle filling.

Now, however, Galaxy has upped its game and introduced everyone’s favourite flavour – caramel – into the mix.

New Galaxy Truffles with Caramel are on sale now (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

Truffles with a thick caramel layer

Introducing the new drool-worthy Galaxy Truffles with Caramel – a delicious box of individually-wrapped chocolate treats.

They feature the same milk chocolate shell and velvety truffle filling.

However, there’s also a deliciously thick layer of caramel on top.

Blogger Helen J Tea revealed: “Loving the NEW caramel truffles. They have the delicious truffle filling with a layer of caramel on top for extra indulgence!”

One Galaxy Truffle fan commented: “MUST try the caramel!”

Another said: “OMG we need!” and tagged their chocolate-loving pal.

They feature a layer of smooth caramel and truffle filling encased in milk chocolate (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

“OMG, I loveeee their truffles!!!” another said.

Another commented: “Now these look good!!!”

“Oh holy moly!” another exclaimed. “Please look out for these me!!” they said, tagging a pal.

“They sound amazing,” said another.

“They look lovely!!!!” another added. “We’ll have to get three boxes.”

Where can I get them?

Indeed, if you fancy stocking up there’s actually a pretty good offer on the chocolates at Morrisons now.

NewFoodsUK revealed: “New!! Galaxy Caramel Truffles. Now at @morrisons – £5 each or three for £10.”

We know how many we’ll be buying on our next weekly shop…!

Early testers have said they’re delicious (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

NewFoods added: “These are delicious. They have the classic Galaxy taste with the addition of gooey caramel, which works perfectly! Great addition to their Galaxy Truffle range!”

They have the delicious truffle filling with a layer of caramel on top for extra indulgence!

“OMG, guess where I’m going after work!” said one truffle fan.

“Omgeeeee….*detours past Morrisons on way home*” said another.

The Galaxy Truffles are one in a long line of new confectionary launches.

They’re an update on the milk chocolate truffles (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

So many new choccies!

A plethora of chocolate orange goodies – designed for Christmas – were launched last month.

Cadbury also unveiled its Christmas collection, which includes a new Dairy Milk sharer bar.

M&S has got in on the act too, launching its mini white chocolate Colin the Caterpillar faces, much to the delight of fans of the iconic cake.

