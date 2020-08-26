Cadbury has unveiled its Christmas 2020 collection and chocoholics will be thrilled to know that it doesn’t disappoint.

Yes, there really is something for everyone – from Dairy Milk purists to kids who’ll love a festive dose of Freddo.

However, it’s the new Dairy Milk sharer bar that’s got us excited.

And, once you find out just what Cadbury’s newest chocolate launch is, we think you’ll agree it’s pretty mint!

The new Dairy Milk Mint Crisp is a Christmas limited edition (Credit: Cadbury)

Brand-new Dairy Milk bar

So, without further ado, let us introduce the Cadbury Dairy Milk Mint Crisp bar.

The bar is a whopper, 360g of mint chocolate goodness, that’s exclusively available at Tesco with an RRP of £3.99.

Cadbury said: “Filled with festive mint flakes, this is no ordinary bar. The new limited-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk Mint Crisp brings a Christmas winter wonderland to you, taking your taste buds by storm.”

Read more: McVitie’s is launching two new festive Digestive flavours this Christmas

“Sign me up!” said one soon-to-be fan.

“It’s what dreams are made of,” another declared.

There are plenty of other festive Cadbury goodies vying for your attention, too.

New Freddo goodies

Freddo fans will be pleased because Cadbury is launching new “giant” Treasure Tins.

Freddo fans will love the new “giant” tins (Credit: Cadbury)

They cost £5.99 and are available in gold and white versions.

“What’s Freddo hiding in his new giant and mysterious gold treasure chest? Crack it open to discover delicious Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate buttons and a great surprise toy too!” a Cadbury rep said.

Roses’ designer makeover

For the grown ups, Roses have had an Emma Bridgewater makeover.

As a result, the treats are the perfect pressie – for a friend or yourself!

As two brands whose origins are steeped in bringing loved ones together, we know that it’s the small things and gestures that can mean so much and make everyday life a little bit nicer.

There are two tins adorned with the ceramic designer’s trademark roses, and we love the smaller of the two, which is exclusive to Waitrose.

There are also two limited-edition Emma Bridgewater tins (Credit: Cadbury)

Pick from the 800g round tin, £9.99, or the 432g shaped tin, £5.99.

Read more: M&S unveils Colin the Caterpillar trifle as the iconic cake turns 30

“As two brands whose origins are steeped in bringing loved ones together, being thankful for the people and things in our lives, and creating a sense of home and comfort, we know that it’s the small things and gestures that can mean so much and make everyday life a little bit nicer,” Cadbury said.

“Like a lovely mug of tea and your favourite chocolate whilst catching up with a friend.”

An Asda exclusive

We’ve also got our eye on the new Dairy Milk Chunk Tin which is exclusive to Asda.

Dairy Milk Chunks fans should head to Asda because that’s where it’ll be stocked (Credit: Cadbury)

It costs £9.99 and is a limited-edition vintage-style tin full of individually wrapped chunks of Dairy Milk, in original, Caramel and Whole Nut.

Yes, holidays are coming, and we have to tell you that – mainly as a result of the Cadbury launch – we really can’t wait!

However, we’ll have to wait at least a week to sample the scrumptiousness because the new range isn’t available in shops till next month.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us which you’ll be trying.