Brothers launches new Marshmallow cider and fans say it tastes 'amazing'

Hot on the heels of news of a watermelon-flavoured cider comes another boozy new cider launch.

Brothers has unveiled its new Marshmallow English Cider.

And, with lockdown in full swing, you don't even have to leave the house to get yourself a bottle.

With the sun shining and another warm weekend said to be on its way, many Brits are missing days spent in the pub beer garden.

Brits are raving about the new Brothers Marshmallow English Cider (Credit: Brothers)

However, you can bring that experience to your home, with the launch of the sunny new drink.

"An original mix of delicious marshmallow and sweet vanilla flavours," the blurb on the website reads.

"Be curious and taste the unexpected," it added.

Fans can buy it online here.

Cases of 12 500ml bottles cost £22, while delivery is free if you order two or more cases.

It's also on sale in convenience stores across the country, as well as Spar, Londis, Budgens and B&M.

"Best flavoured cider so far"

One early tester said: "Found in B&M at the weekend. Only bought the one (silly me). Will be going back for a load more. Best flavoured cider so far!"

Another said: "OMG I tried it and it's amazing!"

"Tried one at the weekend... Lovely," another added.

"I got one from B&M earlier. The marshmallow flavour is unusual but nice," another confirmed.

Others were keen to give the drink a try.

One cider fan said: "I neeeeeeeeed this in my life right now!!!"

Another added: "This makes me want to lick my screen!"

Other flavours

Brothers has also launched a new Tutti Frutti cider.

It's available in 330ml bottles in B&M stores. It'll also be served in Greene King pubs when they reopen after lockdown regulations are lifted.

Brothers said: "Brothers Tutti Frutti cider is a delicious combination of cherry, pineapple, grape and strawberry – a curious mix and Fizzarrely Fruity."

There's also a new Tutti Frutti cider (Credit: Brothers)

It added: "These familiar flavours – with a twist, will tantalise your taste buds and pique your curiosity."

Brothers also makes Parma Violet, Rhubarb & Custard, Toffee Apple and Strawberries & Cream cider, among others.

You can buy a mixed box online.

