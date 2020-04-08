Rekorderlig launches an 'epic' new watermelon cider that sounds like summer in a bottle

Cider maker Rekorderlig has launched an "epic" new watermelon-flavoured cider and Brits are saying it's the brand's "best one yet".

Announcing the news on its socials, Rekorderlig said: "We're excited to welcome our newest edition into the Rekorderlig family... Watermelon-Citrus."

Perfect for sunny days, the pretty pink drink combines the tropical taste of watermelon with a burst of lemon.

If we can't head off on holiday at the moment, this definitely sounds like the next best thing!

Oh my dazeeeee, this looks epic.

Rekorderlig said it's the first watermelon-flavoured cider in the UK. And to say Brits are excited to try it is an understatement.

"Oh my dazeeeee, this looks epic," said one cider fan, adding the love heart eye emoji.

"Definitely needed, keep an eye out," one person instructed their friend.

"Ooh I bet that tastes so refreshing," commented another.

Taste of summer

Another cider fan admitted they would use the drink to raise a toast to their pal on their birthday.

"We can cheers from the window for your birthday!" they said.

Another said they were planning a WhatsApp cider drinking session.

"We can drink together via WhatsApp," they said, tagging their pal.

"Wherever, but I must try," came the reply.

"Woaaaah! This will be the best one!" another enthused.

"Yusss!! Our new summer swig!" said another cider lover.

Over on Twitter, fans of the cider brand also hailed the arrival of the new addition to the family.

One fan said: "Excellent! I was wondering if there was any new flavours coming. Can't wait to try."

Guess the flavour

Teasing the news on Instagram ahead of the launch, the cider maker asked fans to guess the new flavour launch.

It posted: "We've got some exciting news to share to brighten your days... Can you guess what flavour it is?"

They added emojis of fruits including a kiwi, strawberry, cherry, peach and a watermelon slice.

However, no one guessed correctly.

But one strawberry peach flavour suggestion sounded so delicious, we reckon it could give Rekorderlig inspiration for its next launch!

The new Watermelon-Citrus will be on sale in supermarkets this month.

However, some savvy shoppers have already spotted it on the shelves of Morrisons.

It has an a RRP of £2.20 per 500ml bottle.

