Biscoff White Chocolate Ice Cream Sticks exist and they’re an ‘absolute dream’

New white chocolate Biscoff Ice Cream sticks have launched and early testers say they’re an “absolute dream”.

The new launch comes hot on the heels of the Viennetta-style Biscoff dessert that launched at Iceland earlier this week.

The new ice creams come in a pack of three and we certainly wouldn’t blame you if you decided not to share!

New white chocolate Biscoff Ice Cream Sticks are now on sale (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

What are the new white chocolate Ice Cream Sticks like?

The new ice creams take their inspiration from the original milk chocolate Biscoff Ice Cream Sticks.

Both feature caramelised biscuit flavour dairy ice cream swirled with Biscoff pieces.

This is then covered in a layer of Biscoff spread and coated in smooth white chocolate that’s studded with crunchy Biscoff pieces.

The new ice creams have been called an ‘absolute dream’ (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

What have early testers said about them?

Instagram foodies have already got their hands on them.

HelenJTea explained: “So excited about these NEW white chocolate Biscoff ice sticks!”

She then confirmed: “The new white chocolate sticks are an absolute dream as white chocolate and Biscoff are pretty much my favourite flavours!”

NewFoodsUK has also tried them and shouted the news from the rooftops.

“White Chocolate Biscoff Ice Cream Sticks now available! Biscoff combined with white chocolate? Yes please!” they said.

Brits, it seems, can’t wait to try them for themselves.

“Omg I need these bad,” said one soon-to-be fan.

“Oh. my. gosh. I know where I am heading!” said another, grabbing their coat and running out the door.

“They look unreal,” another commented.

Where can I get the new Biscoff Ice Cream Sticks?

You can pick up the new ice creams in Tesco now.

They cost £3.89 for three.

While you’re there, and if you’ve got a sweet tooth, there are also some pretty decent offers on Easter eggs – both in store and online.

Starting on March 16 online and 17 in store, you can pick up a range of large Easter eggs for just £2 if you’re a Clubcard holder.

They’re usually priced at £3, so it’s a hefty saving!

