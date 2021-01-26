Tesco has unveiled some cracking Easter eggs already this year and the new KitKat Chunky Cookie Dough egg has to be the best of the bunch.

Why? Because it has “inclusions” embedded in the shell.

Yes, as well as three KitKat Chunky Cookie Dough bars, chocolate fans will also be able to enjoy an egg that actually tastes like cookie dough, thanks to the bits in the shell.

KitKat fans have branded the KitKat Chunky Cookie Dough egg a ‘dream’ (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

What do we know about the Tesco Easter eggs range?

Blogger Helen J Tea shared pictures of the egg – and its amazing shell – with her Instagram followers.

And, she said it’s “even better” than the KitKat Chunky Salted Caramel egg that was on sale last year.

“This egg had a definite hint of cookie dough to the flavour and a generous amount of mini fudge-like inclusions,” she said revealing what’s inside the shell.

“Even better than the salted caramel fudge version available last year,” she added.

The milk chocolate egg has ‘inclusions’ in the shell (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

What have chocolate fans said about the egg?

Her followers seemed thrilled with the review, with many commenting with the love heart eyes emoji.

“Yes yes yes!” said one.

Another commented: “WOW!”

“Oh wow it’s a dream,” declared another.

I am loving the Easter egg range this year. The filled shell ones are the bomb.

“It’s HUGE!” another chocolate fan commented.

“And the shell is so thick,” Helen confirmed.

“I am loving the Easter egg range this year,” said another. “The filled shell ones are the bomb.”

“I’m completely obsessed,” declared another Easter egg fan.

“It tastes delicious,” another declared.

It also comes with three KitKat Chunky Cookie Dough bars (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

When is Easter 2021 – and when can I eat my eggs?

Good Friday falls on April 2 this year, so you’ve a while to wait before you tuck into your eggs.

However, not everyone is planning on waiting to eat their Easter eggs.

““Is it too early to start eating them in January?!” quipped one chocoholic.

Where can I buy the Cookie Dough egg and what does it cost?

The KitKat Chunky Cookie Dough egg forms part of the Easter eggs selection currently available at Tesco.

Last week, NewFoodsUK reported that it was on sale for £8.

