Lovers of Easter eggs are desperate to get their hands on Cadbury’s new Mini Eggs offering.

With Easter fast approaching, Easter eggs are starting to appear on supermarket shelves again and we couldn’t be happier.

But with so many variations out there, brands are having to think of new ways to entice buyers.

Cadbury has gone and done just that with its tasty-looking Mini Eggs Easter egg.

People are desperate to get their hands on it (Credit: Cadbury)

Where can I buy the new Mini Eggs Easter egg?

Not only does it contain a bag of Mini Eggs, but there are also tiny Mini Egg pieces embedded in the shell of the egg.

You can pick one up for just £12 at your local Tesco.

Food blogger Helen J Tea gave chocolate lovers a glimpse of the egg on Instagram.

And she said it’s “twice the size” of the previous Mini Eggs Easter egg.

Her followers rushed to comment on her unboxing video.

What! I must have this Easter egg!

One replied: “Oh my god it has Mini Eggs inside the shell!”

While another said: “I’ve found my Easter Egg for this year!”

“Helen, you are killing me!” declared a third.

“What! I must have this Easter egg!” said another.

Bargain hunters can also grab one from Cadbury’s website for just £10.

What other new eggs are on sale in 2021?

Every year the Easter egg offering seems to get bigger and better in the UK.

Instagram foodie NewFoodsUK recently scoped out the newest and most delicious Easter eggs the shops have to offer this year.

They found a range of eggs that are sure to fit any taste.

and, if you’re looking for something a little different this year, fans of white chocolate will be over the moon.

Beloved chocolate treat Twix are offering their first White Chocolate Easter Egg.

It features a yummy white chocolate egg and three full-size white Twix bars.

And even better is the price, you can get it online and in store at Tesco for £5.

