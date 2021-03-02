Lotus has unveiled a new Biscoff Ice Cream Cake that looks just like a Viennetta.

Not only that, but it’ll be on sale on the UK high street later this month!

The news was broken on Instagram late last night (March 1) and, after some digging, ED! has discovered when and where you can get your hands on the new Biscoff beauty.

A new Biscoff Viennetta-style ice cream cake is launching this month (Credit: Iceland)

What do we know about the new Biscoff Viennetta?

Ahead of its release, it’s been hailed as “the most exciting dessert for Lotus Biscoff fans across the country”.

It features a “triple whammy of Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream swirls, Lotus Biscoff Caramelised Spread and crispy chocolate layers”.

This is then topped with “crunchy Lotus Biscoff biscuit pieces to really up the Biscoff ante”.

The new launch has all the taste of the Biscoff ice cream that launched last year (Credit: Morrisons)

When is it out and where can I get it?

The new Biscoff Ice Cream Cake will be on sale at frozen food giant Iceland later this month.

You’ll be able to pick it up in store and online.

The 650ml cake serves six and costs £3.

The new premium ice cream cake delivers the iconic taste and crunch of Lotus Biscoff that the nation knows and loves.

We’ll be clearing space in our freezer and stocking up when it launches on March 24.

It’ll also be on sale at The Food Warehouse, Iceland’s sister store.

The Ice Cream Cake also has the crunch of the biscuits (Credit: Lotus)

So what else do we know?

The new Biscoff Viennetta is being billed as a “hybrid” because it combines both ice cream and biscuit.

A rep added: “The new premium ice cream cake delivers the iconic taste and crunch of Lotus Biscoff that the nation knows and loves.

“Perfect for sharing with friends and family at the end of a barbecue – we will enjoy the sunshine whilst it lasts – or enjoying whilst curled up on a sofa.

“2021 is saved!”

What have Biscoff lovers said about the Viennetta?

NewFoodsUK was one of the first to post about the new launch and quickly amassed over 1,000 comments from hungry Biscoff fans.

“I love Viennetta! I am all over that like a rash!” said one soon-to-be fan.

“Oh my god!” exclaimed another.

“Holy moly,” said a third.

“This needs to be in my belly!” another declared.

