KitKat Chunky Biscoff has gone on sale in the UK and early testers have revealed it’s a “dream come true”.

Foodie blogger HelenJTea was one of the first to deliver her verdict on the new bars.

And it appears she’s given the new KitKat Chunky a resounding thumbs up.

Foodie blogger HelenJTea has tried the new Kitkat Chunky Biscoff bar (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

What do we know about the KitKat Chunky Biscoff?

Back in October, ED! revealed the new bar was coming to our shores – and now it’s finally arrived!

Helen revealed: “I loved the mini versions of the Biscoff KitKats and when I first tried them last year I hoped for a full-size KitKat Chunky, so this was a dream come true.”

Her followers were delighted with the find and the comments came thick and fast.

Along with a gazillion love heart eye emojis!

“Would love to try the KitKat,” said one.

“Biscoff is life!” another declared.

“Love a KitKat Chunky,” said another.

“The best KitKat ever!” said another.

“Oh my,” said another with three drooling emojis.

“Sorry, a Biscoff KitKat?!” said another.

“Oh yes, now you’re talking,” said another.

“Another one to try for sure,” another commented.

The bar features a generous layer of Biscoff (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

What’s inside the new bar?

The KitKat Chunky features the same KitKat wafer covered in smooth Nestle milk chocolate.

However, if you take a look at the inside of the bar, it has a pretty generous layer of Biscoff spread inside.

And it’s this addition that has fans of the Lotus spread drooling.

Where can I get one and how much are they?

Sadly the bars aren’t available in UK corner shops or in supermarkets.

However, they’ve found their way to our chilly shores from Dubai courtesy of sweetie importer SnackJE.

They cost €2.79 – or around £2.50 each.

Sadly the original stock drop sold out super quick.

However, we have it on good authority that the KitKat Chunky Biscoff bars will be back in stock very soon.

So if you’re a fan and want to try them, register here to be alerted as soon as stock goes live!

