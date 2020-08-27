Listen up Biscoff fans! Iceland has launched a tastealike Biscoff Cheesecake and it’s a total bargain.

This rather delicious piece of foodie news was brought to us by food blogger NewFoodsUK.

In a post on Instagram, NewFoods shared not one but three photos of the cheesecake and it’s fair to say it looks – and sounds – entirely delicious.

It’s also a limited edition, so if you fancy trying it then you had better be quick!

Iceland is selling a new taste-alike Biscoff cheesecake (Credit: Instagram/NewFoodsUK)

How much is the new cheesecake?

The new Iceland Limited Edition Caramel Biscuit Cheesecake feeds six and costs just £1.50.

That’s a mere 25p a slice!

Although we have to admit the calories definitely aren’t waistband-friendly.

The whole cheesecake contains almost 1,550 calories, or 258 calories per slice.

Tastes just like Biscoff. Biscoff lovers out there must try this!

But who are we to let the details get in the way of a good dessert?

“New Limited Edition Caramel Biscuit Cheesecake!” NewFoods screamed.

“Hats off to @icelandfoods because for £1.50, this is an absolute bargain!

It apparently tastes “just like Biscoff” (Credit: Instagram/NewFoodsUK)

“Tastes just like Biscoff,” the post read.

It concluded: “Biscoff lovers out there must try this!”

“The top of that looks unreal”

And it seemed the Biscoff lovers were indeed keen for a slice of cheesecake heaven.

“Definitely need to try this,” said one.

“The top of that looks unreal,” another commented.

The top, incidentally, looks a lot like crushed Biscoff biscuits.

And underneath the crumbly topping sits what looks like a generous portion of Biscoff spread.

“Thought this would be right up your street,” said one woman tagging her pal.

“Oh yum,” came the reply.

“I’ll get that tomorrow!” another declared.

“That looks good,” said another with the love heart eyes emoji.

“That’s why mums go to Iceland”

“OMG that looks amazing,” said another.

“And that’s why mums go to Iceland,” quipped another.

“The top of that looks unreal,” drooled one fan (Credit: Instagram/NewFoodsUK)

Earlier on this month, news that Biscoff maker Lotus is launching two Biscoff chocolate bars filled fans with glee.

Commenting on ED!’s Facebook page, one said: “Oh my god, can’t wait, yum yum!”

Another commented: “Yum o’clock!”

A third said: “I’m adding these to my list.”

While another confirmed: “My life is complete!”

We expect they’ll be saying the same when they catch a glimpse of the Iceland beauty, too!

