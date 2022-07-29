Baileys has revealed news of its brand-new limited-edition Tiramisu Cocktail flavour liqueur.

Bringing a taste of Italy to your back garden this summer, this indulgent treat will be an absolute hit.

A fusion of the coffee and chocolate notes of the much-loved dessert, and the classic Irish Cream flavour of Baileys – it’s virtually a dessert you can drink.

The new Baileys flavour brings the classic dessert to life (Credit: Pixabay)

Read more: What is the Tesco Method on TikTok and how can you take advantage of it and get free sweets?

We have all the details of how you can be one of the first to get your hands on the new flavour.

It will hit the shelves on August 1 in Tesco, with other retailers following on August 8 – just in time to cool us down during the next heatwave.

How to drink Tiramisu Baileys Cocktail

The perfect tipple for those warm evenings, the drink can be enjoyed the classic way. Simply pour over ice and take in those smooth Italian flavours.

Read more: Birthday Cake Baileys launches in the UK

Or if you fancy a bit of an extra kick to your Baileys, mixologists have created a special Baileys Tiramisu Cocktail. All you need to add is vodka.

New Baileys Tiramisu Cocktail hits the shelves on August 1 (Credit: Supplied)

Simply shake 50ml of Baileys Tiramisu Cocktail with 25ml of Smirnoff vodka and ice, garnish with cocoa dust and a wafer and there you have it! Probably best to save this one for the weekend.

The new flavour is 17% abv and retails at £17 for the standard 70cl bottle.

Eton Mess flavour

Earlier this year, the drinks brand launched another delicious dessert-themed flavour.

For Baileys fans with even more of a sweet tooth, the Eton Mess edition is still available to buy. It’s perfect if you want to mix it up a bit this summer!

Baileys Eton Mess was released earlier this year (Credit: Supplied)

The summer dessert flavour cocktail comes in a bright pink bottle.

Flavours of berries, meringue and of course Irish cream create a smooth fruity taste. It’s still available for you to enjoy over the summer, retailing at an RRP of £19.99.

Who will you share the new Tiramisu Baileys flavour with? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.