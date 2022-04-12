Eton Mess Baileys has launched just in time for Easter and it looks entirely delicious.

Fans of Baileys are in luck this bank holiday weekend as an exciting new liqueur is now available for sampling.

The limited-edition bottle blends Baileys classic Irish Cream taste with an iconic Eton mess desert to give you a true taste of summer.

Get in our glasses, NOW!

Baileys has launched a new Eton Mess liqueur (Credit: Supplied)

Baileys launches new Eton Mess liqueur

The drinks brand has turned a classic summer dessert into a cocktail to die for, thanks to its new Eton Mess liqueur.

Presented in a bright pink bottle, the premium drink brings the tasty flavours of berries, meringue and Irish Cream to life.

Read more: Who is the cast of Deadline on Channel 5?

It’s the perfect triple to get you in the mood for the bank holiday!

And you can even combine the limited-edition liqueur with vodka for the perfect Eton Mess Martini.

Rishi Lakhani, managing director at The Bottle Club, said: “Now that spring is officially upon us, we’ve had a glimpse of the warm summer weather to come, Baileys has once again provided us with the perfect limited edition to toast the new season.

Read more: After Life season 3 ending explained

“Eton mess is a classic summer dessert and now it’s beautiful flavour can be enjoyed with a classic Baileys Irish Cream liqueur twist, ice cold over ice – ideal for winding down on a summer evening.

“As with all Baileys’ limited editions, we’re expecting the demand to soar. Be advised to purchase quickly to avoid missing out!”

Baileys’ Eton Mess liqueur is available to buy online (Credit: Baileys)

Where can I get it?

Be one of the first to get your hands on Baileys’ delicious new liqueur this Easter.

The Baileys limited-edition Eton Mess liqueur is available at The Bottle Club. It costs only £19.99.

But hurry before it all goes!

What do you think of Baileys’ new flavour liqueur? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.