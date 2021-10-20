Baileys fans do we have a treat for you – Birthday Cake flavour Baileys exists and Brits are going absolutely wild for it.

ED! spotted the new addition to the Original Irish Cream range on Instagram and endeavoured to find out more.

So here’s all we know!

Baileys Birthday Cake exists and Brits are going crazy for it (Credit: Diageo)

Birthday Cake Baileys launches in the UK

The new flavour sparks the familiar and nostalgic flavour of birthday cake – but in a boozy adult form.

A Baileys rep revealed the “indulgent taste of birthday cake is blended with the familiar taste of Baileys Original Irish Cream” and offered some serving suggestions.

Either drink it straight up over ice or whisk it into cake mix for desserts with a grown-up twist.

Baileys Birthday Cake is available in a 70cl bottle with an ABV of 17%.

Just when you thought birthdays couldn’t get any better (Credit: Diageo)

Where can I get my hands on it?

With the world opening up again, the new Baileys Birthday Cake is on sale exclusively in travel retail at airports including London Heathrow, Gatwick, Dublin and Birmingham.

It’s a travel exclusive until January 2022, so until then you’ll only find it in the duty free shop if you’re off on holiday.

After that, it’ll be launched “domestically in select markets” – and we sure hope one of those select markets is our local Morrisons!

Eduardo Barp, Diageo Global Travel’s managing director, which makes Baileys, said: “We’re delighted to announce the launch of Baileys Birthday Cake, a unique and exciting new product, as a 6-month travel retail exclusive.”

What have early testers said about the new Baileys Birthday Cake?

You may have seen a few bottles being posted on Instagram, so we’ve scoured the comments to give you the lowdown.

One Baileys fan admitted: “I bought a bottle in Birmingham airport. So nice but very sickly.”

The posts have apparently prompted some to start booking their overseas holidays.

One commented online: “Booking my flights now!”

Another tagged their friend and said: “We might need to book a flight somewhere!”

Bargain Baileys at Asda and Morrisons

If you aren’t heading off any time soon, though, there’s a Baileys bargain to be had in Asda and Morrisons stores ahead of Halloween.

A Baileys rep told us the one litre bottles of the Baileys Original Irish Cream are currently on offer.

You can snap one up for just £12 at the moment.

