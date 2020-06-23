Asda launches range of sweet shop-inspired gins that taste like cola cubes and strawberry laces

Gin fans have three new reasons to celebrate this week thanks to supermarket Asda.

The supermarket has just launched a range of gins that are not only sparkly, they also taste just like your favourite childhood sweets.

The trio are from Asda's Extra Special gin collection range.

It's cocktail o'clock thanks to a range of new gins (Credit: Asda)

First on our must-try list is Strawberry Laces Gin.

It's infused with a sprinkle of glitter and makes for a very shimmery pink tipple.

The gin has that classic, sweet strawberry flavour and is perfect for a fruity cocktail or mixed with lemonade.

Sweetie fans will love the Strawberry Lace Gin (Credit: Asda)

The Cola Cube Gin also caught our eye – partly because it's infused with gold glitter!

It has the unmistakeable taste of cola cubes. Just add it to the mixer of your choice and don't forget ice and a slice!

There's good news for fans of the retro rhubarb and custard boiled sweet, too.

The Rhubarb & Custard Gin mixes tangy rhubarb flavours with a creamy hint of vanilla custard.

Mix with cream soda for the ultimate hit!

Cola Cube appears to have been a hit online (Credit: Asda)

An Asda rep said: "Novelty gins have become a summer essential for our customers who love to try innovative and wonderful flavours."

They added: "The new range has been created to ensure the gins are both delicious to drink yet also dazzling to look at, delivering popular flavours we know the nation loves, and at a great price point too."

Indeed, the 70cl bottles retail at £18 each.

"Cola Cube would be my gin of choice," said one fan on Instagram.

"Omg I bet they’re nice!" exclaimed another.

"Rhubarb and custard!" another squealed.

"I’ll be on lookout next week at shopping," another gin fan confirmed.

There's also a Rhubarb & Custard one (Credit: Asda)

"Omg no way !! Need to try that! Ohhhh it’s at Asda," said another.

The drinks are not the only ones to launch in time for summer.

Other new drink launches

Earlier this week ED! told how Kopparberg has launched a new cherry rum.

It's available in pre-mixed cans, too!

Elsewhere, football legend David Beckham has also branched out into tinnies.

His Haig Club Scotch is now available in two pre-mixed tins.

David Beckham has launched a range of pre-mixed canned drinks (Credit: Haig Club)

Scotch fans can enjoy Root Ginger Ale & Lime and Crafted Cola mixed with the classic Haig Club Clubman Single Grain Scotch.

The cans are on sale at Tesco and all good supermarkets now and cost £2 each.

