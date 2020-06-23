Lidl launches range of pillows and duvets that'll keep you cool during the heatwave

Bargain supermarket Lidl has launched a range of bedding that'll keep you cool as Britain sizzles.

Temperatures are forecast to hit 34˚C later this week, which will doubtless make sleeping difficult.

Instead of splashing out on expensive air conditioning units, though, Lidl has the answer.

It has launched a range of bedding with special cooling technology.

Lidl has launched a range of bedding that'll keep you cool (Credit: Pexels)

The special fabric helps to regulate the temperature of the body.

And the range will surely make nodding off a breeze in the heatwave!

And, in even better news, prices start from just £7.

The range consists of two different pillows and one duvet.

And gone are those hot, sweaty nights as TopCool – a micro-fine fabric – actually promotes a dry, comfortable sleeping environment by regulating moisture around the body.

The range features a neck support pillow (Credit: Lidl)

Lidl's standard TopCool pillow measures 50cm by 80cm and costs £6.99.

For those looking for a little more support as well as a cool night's sleep, you're in luck.

The TopCool range also features a neck pillow.

It retails at £7.99.

Great for those who sleep on their back or side, it relaxes your neck, shoulder and back muscles and encourages a better sleep posture.

All while helping you to keep your cool.

There's also a duvet in the range, in a variety of sizes.

There's also a standard pillow with TopCool technology for £6.99 (Credit: Lidl)

It has a tog rating of 3.5 and comes in single, double and king.

And it's pretty good value for money.

It was like sleeping under a cloud.

The single costs £9.99, the double has an RRP of £12.99 and the king comes in at just under £15.

"It was like sleeping under a cloud," one happy shopper revealed.

"It's very, very lightweight," they added.

Sadly Lidl doesn't sell the range online, so you'll have to head into your local store and hope they haven't sold like hot cakes!

Duvets are also available (Credit: Lidl)

And don't forget us humans aren't the only ones who'll suffer in the high heat, so too will our four-legged friends.

The Lidl doggie sun lounger – complete with cover – is back for another year and the perfect thing to keep your pet shaded from the sun.

