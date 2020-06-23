Lynx teams up with Marmite to launch the 'world's first social distancing deodorant'

Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any more unpredictable comes the news that Lynx has teamed up with Marmite to launch a new toiletry range.

The breakfast legend has lent its iconic love it or hate it smell to a new range that's on sale in Sainsbury's and Morrisons now.

And Brits have dubbed it "madness in a can".

Marmite fans can now pick up a Lynx Africa Marmite Body Spray for £3.65.

The Lynx Africa Marmite Body Spray is on sale now (Credit: Lynx/Marmite)

There's also a matching Lynx Africa Body Wash on sale for £2.84.

"Lynx Africa Marmite could be described as the world’s first social distancing deo and is a sure-fire way to keep haters away and lovers close (ish)," said the blurb.

Read more: Expert reveals how to stop your face mask from steaming up your glasses

Sure to spark debate across the nation, the scent features aromatic notes of lavandin, white moss and green herbs.

Oh wow!!! Surely not!?! Although can’t say I’m not intrigued?!

There's also the woody profiles of creamy sandalwood and cedarwood – unexpectedly met with a salty punch of Marmite.

Lynx brand manager Jamie Brooks said he's sure they've created a product "like no other"

He said: "By combining two iconic legends that have shaped dating and breakfast culture across the nation, we have created a product like no other that is sure to get lovers and haters spreading the news."

There's also a body wash for a double scent whammy (Credit: Lynx/Marmite)

Brooks added: "We’ve created the scent for all the lovers, whether that’s Lynx or Marmite, but with the controversial nature of the spread, we believe it also might help in keeping the haters at arm’s length."

And there were haters aplenty when the news broke on Instagram.

Read more: Lidl launches range of bedding that'll keep you cool in the heatwave

"Nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope nope," said one.

"Is this for real?" another asked.

"Such a weird collaboration," said another.

"2020 has finally lost it!!" exclaimed a fourth.

"Oh wow!!! Surely not!?! Although can’t say I’m not intrigued?!" commented another.

Even Marmite lovers weren't too keen.

"I love Marmite but unsure I want a man to smell of it!" said one.

However, it did have some fans.

"I feel like we need to sample this," said one Marmite lover, tagging their pal.

The duo will be available nationwide on July 1.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you'll be trying it.