Amanda Holden made Instagram her catwalk this morning (July 9) as she strutted her stuff in head-to-toe white.

The Heart FM breakfast show host looked gorgeous, proving that she most definitely doesn’t have a face – or body – for radio.

Crediting her stylist and dropping her outfit details, you might be surprised to learn the look is actually pretty affordable and from the high street.

Amanda Holden looked a bit of ‘all white’ in her crop top and skirt (Credit: Instagram)

What did Amanda Holden post on Instagram?

Amanda used the deserted Heart offices as a catwalk for her daily style upload.

She was seen walking towards the camera – and then back again – in a Boomerang video she uploaded.

Amanda wore a high-waisted skirt with a thigh-high split that showed off her toned and tanned pins.

She teamed it with a matching cropped shirt that showed off her slender waist.

And the best news is, it’s from Zara so if you want to recreate the look it won’t break the bank.

The Draped Pencil Skirt costs £29.99 and comes in sizes XS to XXL.

The Pleated Cropped Shirt is also £29.99 and comes in sizes XS to XL.

The Heart FM host made the deserted office her catwalk (Credit: Instagram)

What else has Amanda been up to this week?

Making the most of a break in London’s unseasonably showery weather, Amanda headed out for a picnic with her pals.

Sitting on a blanket with a dozen of her school mum pals, Amanda revealed that she was indulging in an “end of term treat”.

She said: “End of term treat with our beautiful children and the mums I can’t live without!”

Perhaps luckily for her school mum pals, Amanda covered up in a jumper for the outing.

Heart DJ admits to sunbathing naked

Late last month she revealed that, when the sun comes out, she just can’t resist doing the same.

Chatting to Alan Carr on his podcast, she admitted to sunbathing naked.

Amanda said: “I never wear a bikini on holiday. But I wouldn’t mix with other nudists. There’s a difference.

“I have served the Sunday lunch naked. But no, I would never get my [bleep] out in public. In a private villa, yes.”

