Amanda Holden wowed her Instagram fans this morning (July 7) as she rocked up to work bra-less, wearing a super-plunging maxi dress.

Viewpoint and Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley was one of many who declared: “I need this dress in my life.”

Catherine’s comment did draw one saucy reply, though, from an Amanda super fan.

“I need this dress on my bedroom floor!” they quipped.

Amanda Holden went bra-less in her plunging dress today (Credit: Instagram)

What did Amanda Holden wear today?

Amanda wore a plunging maxi dress by Kukhareva London.

The Isla dress is pretty pricey – it retails at £325 online and comes in sizes XXS (UK 6) to XL (UK 16).

And, not only does it have a plunging front, the dress also has an open back, meaning daring Amanda went bra-less today as she headed into work at Heart FM.

What did her Instagram followers say about the dress?

The verdict was pretty much unanimous when it came to Amanda’s outfit.

“Gorgeous and stunning as always,” said one.

“Love this ❤️ just gorgeous,” said another.

“That outfit today 😍🔥🔥 yes please,” said a third.

“Gorgeous as always,” another added.

“Absolutely beautiful and gorgeous Amanda,” said another fan.

“Is there any day you don’t look fabulous?” another asked.

However, some did comment on the pretty hefty price tag.

“I love it but way out of my price league sadly,” said one fashion fan.

Amanda loves her birthday suit!

Of course, as any Amanda fan knows, the Britain’s Got Talent judge isn’t afraid of showing off her killer body.

In fact, speaking in a recent interview Amanda admitted that she likes to sunbathe entirely naked when she’s on holiday.

She also revealed that she’s served Sunday lunch in her birthday suit!

Going bra-less for work seems pretty tame now…!

