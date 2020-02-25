The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 25th February 2020
McDonald's is selling its breakfast pancakes ALL DAY today to celebrate Pancake Day

And there's a free home delivery offer, too!

By Nancy Brown
Fans of McDonald's breakfast pancakes are in luck this Shrove Tuesday as the fast-food giant has revealed it'll be selling them all day today.

The pancakes – which are smothered in maple syrup – are usually only available till 11am.

However, you'll be able to order the pancakes in any McDonald's restaurant in the UK till 11.59pm today (February 25) in celebration of Pancake Day.

McDonald's is selling its breakfast pancakes all day today (Credit: McDonald's)

McDonald's revealed: "Any day that begins with three pancakes drizzled in golden, delicious syrup is gearing up to be a pretty good one. And for today only, you can celebrate Pancake Day with us all day long."

Three pancakes will set you back around £2.49 – although prices vary by store.

Read more: Findus Crispy Pancake fans thrilled as a retro flavour makes a comeback for Pancake Day

McDonald's also serves them with a sausage, but these were only available during the usual breakfast hours.

I heard @McDonalds are going to be selling pancakes all day! That's lunch sorted!

If you don't fancy leaving the house this Shrove Tuesday, the offer is also valid via the Uber Eats app.

And if you're using the delivery service, we have more good news for you – as delivery of your McDonald's is set to be free if you're one of the first 150,000 Uber Eats users to place an order.

Regardless of what you order from the store, simply input the code "PANCAKESALLDAY" at checkout and, providing you're speedy, you'll be given free delivery.

However, you may need to order two portions of the pancakes as the free delivery offer is only valid on orders over £5.

Read more: The date of the Tesco Easter egg sale has been leaked and all medium eggs will be half price

Considering delivery is usually charged at £3.50, you'll be making quite the saving!

"Omggggg McDonald’s is serving pancakes all day today," said one fan.

Another added: "I heard @McDonalds are going to be selling pancakes all day! That's lunch sorted!"

"Public service announcement – McDonald’s are serving pancakes all day today. You are welcome!" said another.

"I want nothing more than some pancakes from McDonalds," another fan tweeted, which is handy seeing as they can get them till pretty much midnight tonight.

If you do fancy making your own, though, you won't go far wrong with Asda's amazing £15 unicorn pancake pan.

The store also sells pink pancake mix, so the small unicorn fan in your life will no doubt be thrilled when they land on their plate tonight!

