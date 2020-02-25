McDonald's is selling its breakfast pancakes ALL DAY today to celebrate Pancake Day

Fans of McDonald's breakfast pancakes are in luck this Shrove Tuesday as the fast-food giant has revealed it'll be selling them all day today.

The pancakes – which are smothered in maple syrup – are usually only available till 11am.

However, you'll be able to order the pancakes in any McDonald's restaurant in the UK till 11.59pm today (February 25) in celebration of Pancake Day.

McDonald's is selling its breakfast pancakes all day today (Credit: McDonald's)

McDonald's revealed: "Any day that begins with three pancakes drizzled in golden, delicious syrup is gearing up to be a pretty good one. And for today only, you can celebrate Pancake Day with us all day long."

Three pancakes will set you back around £2.49 – although prices vary by store.

McDonald's also serves them with a sausage, but these were only available during the usual breakfast hours.

If you don't fancy leaving the house this Shrove Tuesday, the offer is also valid via the Uber Eats app.

And if you're using the delivery service, we have more good news for you – as delivery of your McDonald's is set to be free if you're one of the first 150,000 Uber Eats users to place an order.

#PancakeDay – all day! 🥞 Plus, get FREE delivery on orders over £5 when using code “PANCAKESALLDAY” on Uber Eats. (T&Cs apply, 18+, 25th Feb 2020 only) pic.twitter.com/TvakljOnpf — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) February 25, 2020

Regardless of what you order from the store, simply input the code "PANCAKESALLDAY" at checkout and, providing you're speedy, you'll be given free delivery.

However, you may need to order two portions of the pancakes as the free delivery offer is only valid on orders over £5.

Considering delivery is usually charged at £3.50, you'll be making quite the saving!

"Omggggg McDonald’s is serving pancakes all day today," said one fan.

Another added: "I heard @McDonalds are going to be selling pancakes all day! That's lunch sorted!"

"Public service announcement – McDonald’s are serving pancakes all day today. You are welcome!" said another.

"I want nothing more than some pancakes from McDonald’s," another fan tweeted, which is handy seeing as they can get them till pretty much midnight tonight.

McDonald's doing pancakes all day today! 🤤🐽#PancakeDay — KR (@GoonerAFC1988) February 25, 2020

If you do fancy making your own, though, you won't go far wrong with Asda's amazing £15 unicorn pancake pan.

The store also sells pink pancake mix, so the small unicorn fan in your life will no doubt be thrilled when they land on their plate tonight!

