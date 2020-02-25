The date of Tesco's half-price Easter egg sale has been leaked and ALL medium eggs will be included!

The countdown to Easter is most definitely on and news reaches us that you'll soon be able to grab a bargain in the Tesco half-price Easter egg sale.

The date that the sale starts is usually a closely guarded secret.

However, it has been leaked online and we are very pleased to bring you all the details of how you can get your hands on the cut-price eggs.

The eggs in question are Tesco's medium eggs.

Treat the Dairy Milk Buttons fan in your life to this bargain egg (Credit: Tesco)

They are all currently priced at £1.50, but soon they'll be reduced down to just 75p each.

Among the eggs you'll be able to get your hands on is a Cadbury Mini Eggs 130g egg – it contains a hollow milk chocolate egg and a bag of Mini Eggs.

This Mini Eggs Easter egg features a bag of the delicious chocolate treats (Credit: Tesco)

A 124g Aero egg is also set to be included in the sale. The Easter treat will feature a hollow milk chocolate egg plus a bag of delicious Aero Bubbles.

Smarties, Rolo, Maltesers, Freddo, KitKat Chunky, Mars and Cadbury Caramel eggs will also be included in the sale.

After a super-expensive half-term week, the cut-price eggs could be just the thing to make your family Easter egg-stra special.

The medium Aero Bubbles egg will also be on offer (Credit: Tesco)

Be sure to head into store or order online from Monday March 2 to take advantage of the offer.

According to HotUKDeals, the sale was scheduled to start on Wednesday February 26. However, it has reportedly been delayed by a few days.

Just a heads up that all the medium Easter eggs at Tesco will be half price.

The website says the offer will run till March 10, leaving you plenty of time to stock up ahead of Easter Sunday, which this year falls on April 12.

M&Ms fans aren't left out of the offer (Credit: Tesco)

The post added: "All the currently £1.50 medium eggs will be included this time, unlike the previous offer where just a select few were included."

In other Easter news, Iceland has launched two Creme Egg-inspired frozen desserts that are "dripping in chocolate".

While M&S has launched a couple of rather scrummy Easter egg sundaes in two delicious fruity or caramel flavours.

If you know someone who's mad about Maltesers get them this egg for 75p (Credit: Tesco)

Cadbury has also launched a huge Choco-Latte Dairy Milk Easter egg that we have most definitely go our eye on!

