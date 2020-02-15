Asda shoppers delighted with 'amazing' £15 set that lets you make your own unicorn pancakes

With Valentine's Day now a distant – but hopefully lovely – memory, it's time to look forward to the next day of celebration.

Yes, Pancake Day is fast approaching and, in less than two weeks, you'll doubtless be tossing up a storm in the kitchen.

And what better pancake pan to use on February 25 than this one from Asda, which lets you make unicorn-shaped pancakes!

Asda's unicorn pancake set is a great kitchen addition (Credit: Asda)

The Tefal Non-stick Unicorn 25cm Pancake Pan Bundle costs £15 and it's available online and in store now.

Included in the kit is the pan – which features a pretty unicorn picture on the bottom – and a squeezy bottle you can fill with batter to make your pancakes.

However, the magic is that the pan actually features the outline of a unicorn, which you trace using the squeezy bottle.

It features a picture of a unicorn on the bottom (Credit: Asda)

Asda revealed: "Tefal’s new range has the outline of an unicorn so you can create your own edible art like a pro. This pancake pan comes with a squeezy bottle with a precision tip to ensure your pancakes are drawn to perfection."

It added: "Simply wait until the pan is at cooking temperature – indicated by the Thermospot that will turn bold red – draw the outline so it has time to brown, before filling in the gaps with the rest of the mixture."

Pink pancake mix bottles are available, too (Credit: B&M)

Adding a splash of fun to the kitchen, it says the bottom of each pan has an "enamel, glossy finish with a colourful illustration of a unicorn".

Very impressed with our unicorn pancake frying pan from @asda – it is AMAZING!

It added that pancake flipping is even easier thanks to an ergonomic handle and an easyglide non-stick coating, which Asda revealed is "50% more effective than previous coatings" and will "make pancake flipping even easier".

Also in store is a really rather special Unicorn Pink Pancake Mix – all you have to do is add water and shake.

The pink vanilla pancake mix costs £1.20, but savvy shoppers have spotted one that's pink and strawberry-flavoured on sale at B&M for £1.

You can also make sausage dog pancakes this Shrove Tuesday (Credit: JD Williams)

And, if you're a fan of sausage dogs, head on over to JD Williams where you can get your hands on a pan set that makes pancakes shaped like the pooch for £13.99.

