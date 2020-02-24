Findus Crispy Pancake fans delighted as retro flavour returns just in time for Pancake Day

We have some very good news for retro food fans ahead of Pancake Day tomorrow (February 25).

After relaunching the iconic Findus Crispy Pancake range last year, Birds Eye has revealed an old favourite has returned to our supermarkets.

Ham & Mozzarella, Tomato & Mozzarella and Mozzarella Crispy Pancakes went on sale last year, revamped, rebranded and relaunched by Birds Eye.

Your retro dinner is served (Credit: Birds Eye)

Now, however, you can now get your hands on an original Findus Crispy Pancake flavour – just in time for Shrove Tuesday.

Read more: Shoppers thrilled to find Lotus Biscoff ice cream tubs on sale in Morrisons

Forget sweet pancakes with sugar and lemon, savoury is the new sweet as the iconic Minced Beef & Onion Crispy Pancakes are making a comeback.

And to say people are excited would be an understatement.

The Minced Beef & Onion Crispy Pancakes have made a comeback (Credit: Birds Eye)

Taking to Twitter, one fan said: "Can't wait, absolutely love these. Proper childhood memories."

"Shoppers can ramp up the nostalgia this Pancake Day as one of the nation’s most iconic foods has hit supermarket shelves – Birds Eye Minced Beef & Onion Crispy Pancakes," a rep said.

Read more: Cadbury reveals two new chocolate bars are being added to its range

Certain to ignite fond dinnertime memories, the latest flavour features the same distinctive golden and crispy breadcrumb crust and is filled with premium ingredients.

The pancakes – which were scrapped in 2016 – used to come in cheese, ham and cheese and beef and had been on sale in the UK since 1958.

New flavours such as Ham & Mozzarella have also been introduced (Credit: Birds Eye)

Birds Eye's Anne-Marie Gayer said: "Judging by the response to the re-launch last year, Crispy Pancakes are as popular now as they were during the '70s, '80s and even early '90s."

Can't wait, absolutely love these. Proper childhood memories.

She added: "We received an overwhelming demand from shoppers to bring back the Beef & Onion flavour, so we have spent months improving the recipe. We hope shoppers young and old can enjoy the delicious flavour of our Crispy Pancakes."

"Aww man!! Love a Crispy Pancake!!" said one Twitter user.

The new pancakes take just ten minutes to cook, whereas the old version took between 12 and 15.

The serving size has also changed – Birds Eye now recommends just one of the 181 calorie pancakes.

The new pancakes have been back on supermarket shelves since last year (Credit: Birds Eye)

Two pancakes used to be the recommended serving size – and contained 178 calories.

The retro Minced Beef & Onion Crispy Pancakes can be found in the frozen aisle in Asda now for £1.95.

The rest of the range – which is free from artificial colours and flavours – cost £1.75 per box.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you'll be enjoying them this Shrove Tuesday.