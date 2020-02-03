M&S launches new caramel and raspberry chocolate SUNDAES as part of its dreamy Easter range

Marks & Spencer's Easter 2020 range has hit the shelves and we cannot wait to tuck in!
With just over two months to go, the range is egg-citing, to say the least.
Top of our must-have list are the brand-new Easter Sundae eggs.
The two milk chocolate eggs are overflowing with treats and come in two delicious flavours – choose from the Caramel & Fudge Easter Sundae or the Fruity Easter Sundae.
The eggs are both priced at £10.
The caramel egg weighs in at 210g and features a hollow milk chocolate egg overflowing with milk-chocolate coated pretzels, fudge and caramel pieces and topped with a chocolate straw.
They fruity egg weighs 220g and features freeze-dried raspberries and jelly beans.
Elsewhere in the range, M&S favourites Colin the Caterpillar and Percy Pig make two rather delicious appearances.
The Percy Pig Milk Chocolate Egg costs £4 and contains a hollow egg plus a bag of Percy Pig sweets.
Colin fans will have to wait till March to pick up his egg, which is priced at £5 and features a hollow milk-chocolate egg plus a bag of Colin the Caterpillar sweets.
Chocoholics will go nuts for the two eggs in the Extremely Chocolatey range – the Biscuit Egg and the Speckled Egg Crunch are both priced at £8 and weigh a whopping 345g.
I think Cadbury has some competition this Easter.
The eggs are made of extra-thick milk chocolate and feature either chunks of shortcake biscuit or mini speckled eggs and crunchy candy pieces.
The Easter treats are already going down a storm over on Instagram.
"I think Cadbury has some competition this Easter," said one M&S fan.
Cadbury recently revealed its Easter offering, including a new Caramel Shell Egg and a giant Choca-Latte Dairy Milk egg.
