M&S launches new caramel and raspberry chocolate SUNDAES as part of its dreamy Easter range

Marks & Spencer's Easter 2020 range has hit the shelves and we cannot wait to tuck in!

With just over two months to go, the range is egg-citing, to say the least.

Top of our must-have list are the brand-new Easter Sundae eggs.

The brand-new Easter Sundaes have certainly got us egg-cited (Credit: M&S)

The two milk chocolate eggs are overflowing with treats and come in two delicious flavours – choose from the Caramel & Fudge Easter Sundae or the Fruity Easter Sundae.

The eggs are both priced at £10.

The caramel egg weighs in at 210g and features a hollow milk chocolate egg overflowing with milk-chocolate coated pretzels, fudge and caramel pieces and topped with a chocolate straw.

They fruity egg weighs 220g and features freeze-dried raspberries and jelly beans.

Percy fans will love this cute egg (Credit: M&S)

Elsewhere in the range, M&S favourites Colin the Caterpillar and Percy Pig make two rather delicious appearances.

The Percy Pig Milk Chocolate Egg costs £4 and contains a hollow egg plus a bag of Percy Pig sweets.

Colin fans will have to wait till March to pick up his egg, which is priced at £5 and features a hollow milk-chocolate egg plus a bag of Colin the Caterpillar sweets.

Colin fans can also indulge this Easter (Credit: M&S)

Chocoholics will go nuts for the two eggs in the Extremely Chocolatey range – the Biscuit Egg and the Speckled Egg Crunch are both priced at £8 and weigh a whopping 345g.

I think Cadbury has some competition this Easter.

The eggs are made of extra-thick milk chocolate and feature either chunks of shortcake biscuit or mini speckled eggs and crunchy candy pieces.

Extra-thick milk chocolate eggs are available in the Extremely Chocolatey range (Credit: M&S)

The Easter treats are already going down a storm over on Instagram.

The Speckled Egg Crunch egg costs £8 (Credit: M&S)

Cadbury recently revealed its Easter offering, including a new Caramel Shell Egg and a giant Choca-Latte Dairy Milk egg.

