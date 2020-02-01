Cadbury's new White Chocolate Oreo bars are hailed as a 'dream come true'

The good people at Cadbury have made all our chocolate dreams come true with a new bar spotted on the shelves of Asda.

Hailed as a "dream come true" by foodie bloggers, the new White Chocolate Oreo bar does exactly what it says on the tin.

Crunchy Oreo cookies are smothered in creamy white chocolate to make a sweet snack that's simply to die for.

Chocolate bars surely don't come much better than Cadbury's new White Chocolate Oreo bar (Credit: Instagram.com/helenjtea)

"What could be better than extra creamy white chocolate with an Oreo cookies and cream filling?" asked one fan.

We're struggling to think of an answer if we're completely honest.

The bar doesn't appear to be sold individually at the moment.

However, the four pack certainly won't break the bank as it's been spotted on sale in the supermarket for just £1.50.

The bars feature crushed Oreo cookies smothered in white chocolate (Credit: Instagram.com/helenjtea)

Yes, you read that correctly, you can pick up four of the deliciously moreish which chocolate-smothered Oreo bars for less than 38p each!

With prices that good, we're stocking up!

"Dream!" said one chocolate fan. "Need to get to Asda."

"How yummy would these be?" said another.

When I die, bury me in the Cadbury store, please!

"When I die, bury me in the Cadbury store," quipped another.

"Asda get all the good stuff," said one shopper. "Went in Tesco earlier and had nothing new."

"Need these in my life," commented another.

They come in a pack of four, so more than enough to share (Credit: Instagram.com/helenjtea)

It's a great time to be alive for those with a sweet tooth, with so many new launches hitting supermarket shelves.

So far this year, Cadbury has unveiled a new range of Creme Egg Cupcakes, Creme Egg ice creams and a giant Dairy Milk Choca-Latte egg as part of its Easter offering.

With a matter of weeks to go till Easter, we have a feeling the pounds are set to pile on!

