KitKat's delicious salty and sweet SNAK'ITs are now available to buy in the UK

Hot on the heels of KitKat's delicious new Rose Gold Chunky – with its gorgeous pink water centre – comes news of another KitKat must-eat.

Makers Nestle are acting as the ultimate feeders already this year, with numerous new launches, but we're happy to play along for a taste of these mouthwatering sweet and salty KitKat SNAK'ITs.

The treats are available in 130g sharer bags (although we're not sure we actually will share) and feature balls of KitKat alongside salty pretzels, roasted almonds and caramel popcorn.

How will you eat yours? (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

The blurb reveals you can enjoy it piece by piece or combine sweet and salty flavours in one delicious mouthful.

"I loved the mix of sweet and salty in the SNAK’IT bag and the caramel popcorn was delicious," said one early tester.

Read more: M&S launches new milk chocolate Sundaes as part of its Easter range

"Love the Snak'It, so good to have salty and sweet," said another fan.

I loved the mix of sweet and salty in the SNAK’IT bag and the caramel popcorn was delicious.

"OMG Snak'It looks insane!" said another chocoholic.

"Perfect sweet and salty combo," said another.

The SNAK'IT bags feature little scrummy KitKat balls (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

"Ooooh wow I really want to try the Snak'It! Looks like it'd be fun having sweet KitKat with popcorn and pretzels!" exclaimed another.

KitKat SNAK'ITs are an Australian import, and you can buy them for £5.99 plus P&P from online sweet retailer GB Gifts.

Read more: KFC joins forces with Pizza Hut to launch new Popcorn Chicken pizza

Earlier this year, we told you about Nestle's KitKat Chunky Popcorn bars being available to buy in the UK, so the SNAK'ITs are surely a must if you loved those!

Will you share yours? (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

It's been a busy few months for the chocolate giant, with the launch of the new KitKat Gold into Nisa and Co-op stores today (February 3).

The new four-finger KitKat Gold is made with the same traditional wafer and milk chocolate base, but is topped with white chocolate and caramel.

The new four-finger bar is made with the same traditional wafer and milk chocolate base, but is topped with white chocolate and caramel and has an RRP of 85p.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you'll be trying them.