KFC joins forces with Pizza Hut to create a Popcorn Chicken pizza complete with GRAVY base

We've all been there… Your belly rumbles, hunger strikes and only a takeaway will do!
However, deciding which one to have is often a subject that divides the best of us.
Now though, the good people at KFC and Pizza Hut Delivery have come to our rescue by teaming up on a limited-edition launch.
The Popcorn Chicken pizza combines the best of both worlds and has been designed to celebration National Pizza Day on February 9.
For two weeks only – from today (February 3) till February 16 – fans across the UK can order the pizza for delivery.
And, in news that has delighted KFC fans, instead of a traditional tomato sauce base, the pizza features KFC's iconic gravy on Pizza Hut's classic crust base.
I couldn’t stop eating it and will be having again for sure!
It is then topped with mozzarella cheese, Popcorn Chicken and sweetcorn – so you're getting at least some of your five a day!
The fast-food giants say it's a "match made in food heaven" and early testers seem to agree.
One told ED!: "I couldn’t stop eating it and will be having again for sure!"
"I need to try this now!!! Where and how???" asked one fan on Twitter.
Another said: "This better not be some kind of sick joke. I need this in my life like right now!!!!"
"Oh my good god!" exclaimed another.
Another added: "Do a vegan one and I'll buy one every week for the rest of my life."
Okay we did a thing. We really did a thing. @pizzahutdeliver have officially launched:
The KFC Popcorn Chicken Pizza 🔥
It’s got a gravy base people. It’s got a gravy base.#KFCxPizzaHut pic.twitter.com/dkGBKfVBA3
— KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 3, 2020
The pizza is only available for delivery – and it only comes in large, so make sure you're peckish or have a Popcorn Chicken-loving pal to share it with
