Olly Murs breaks down in tears as he discusses 10-year rift with twin brother

After celebrating New Year with his new girlfriend, Olly Murs has broken down in tears over his 10-year rift with his twin brother Ben.

The pair fell out in 2009 after Olly missed Ben's wedding to perform on The X Factor semi-final. He ended up coming second in the show.

As a result, they haven't spoken in more than a decade.

Viewers will see Olly break down during this Saturday's The Voice (Credit: ITV)

Ben has now changed his surname, got a different phone number and is estranged from his family.

Viewers of The Voice will see the singer become emotional on tomorrow night's show (January 11).

The upset occurred after a performance by twin singers as the song brought back memories of his own bond with Ben as they used to sing "all the time" as kids, Olly said.

I do miss having my twin with me. We had these two different personalities but we had this bond.

Viewers will see Olly being consoled by fellow Voice judges Sir Tom Jones and Meghan Trainor.

"We had a big argument. I feel like the next time I’m going to see him is when we lose somebody close in our family, and I don’t want that to be the case. I’ve got no idea where he lives," Olly said, according to The Sun.

Meghan and Tom were on hand to console an emotional Olly (Credit: ITV)

Olly also told Tom: "It's a shame – even more so for my mum.

Sir Tom did have some words of wisdom for the young pop star, though.

"I understand what you’re feeling, but you will do it – you’ll get back together," he said.

The singer recently went Instagram official with new girlfriend Amelia Tank.

The Voice is on ITV Saturday at 8.30pm.

