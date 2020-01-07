Olly Murs gushes over new girlfriend Amelia Tank in sweet photo

Olly Murs has sent fans wild by providing a rare glimpse of his new girlfriend.

The Dance With Me Tonight singer and The Voice UK coach, 35, shared an image of Amelia Tank on social media site Instagram.

Olly shared an image of a brunette behind the wheel of a car, with a rainbow in the background.

He captioned the image: "Enjoying the view... oh and she ain’t too bad either."

Originally from Plymouth, Amelia, 27, is a bodybuilder who goes under the name Tank The Bank and works at a major bank in London.

And the sight of her caused many of Olly's 2.8million followers to comment

"So happy for you," one said.

Another wrote: "My heart skips a beatttt," referring to one of his hit songs.

"You deserve true happiness," a third commented.

Olly's celeb pal, Robbie Williams even left a response, joking: "Phwoah! Ooh yeah... A Vauxhall! I love Vauxhalls."

Olly recently spoke about his new romance (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

Olly previously spoke to The Sun about his new romance.

"This is new for me," he said. "I had a girlfriend four years ago, but this feels completely different, it feels fresh and feels new.

"They always say when you're always looking for something and then it comes along, this is what it's supposed to feel like."

