Emma Willis wows fans with completely new hair for The Voice

Presenter Emma Willis has impressed her fans on social media with a completely new hairdo for tonight's episode of The Voice.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday (February 22 2020), the star shared a string of snaps of herself backstage, including two photos showing her trademark short hair has been plaited, her natural silver shining through.

Another full-length photo showed her outfit for the latest instalment of the hit ITV singing competition.

Emma wrote in the caption: "Stepping into Saturday night like... Goodbye Blind Auditions.. hello Battles! Let's do this @thevoiceuk.

"Dress @alexperryofficial, shoes @louboutinworld, glam by @amandahbowen, hair by @icaniamandiwillbylouisbyrne, styling by @leahbinnallstylist

"#whatyouwearinwillis #TheVoiceUk tonight.. 8.30pm @itv @wearestv1."

Her pixie look is iconic (Credit: Alucard / SplashNews.com)

Emma's fans rushed to the comments to compliment her on the new look.

One said: "You look beautiful, as always."

Another wrote: "Anyone who hasn't met you in real life has no idea how unbelievably beautiful you are."

A third put: "Gorgeous, and fab hair."

Look at that natural silver sparkle shining through!

"Love your hair!" said a fourth.

Someone else commented. "Stunning and stylish."

Another told her: "Look at that natural silver sparkle shining through! Emma, leave it to grow out, it's beautiful."

"Gorgeous and radical hair," said another admirer.

Fans of Emma's presenting on The Voice UK will no doubt be hoping she gets her old job on Big Brother back if the hit reality show ever returns.

Emma hosted Big Brother and its celebrity version after the shows moved to Channel 5 (Credit: Channel 5)

The presenter, 43, hosted both the regular and celebrity versions of the show from 2013 to 2018, following its move from Channel 4 - which had broadcast the programme since its launch in 2000 - to Channel 5.

In a chat on daytime show Lorraine last month, Emma admitted she was just as disappointed as fans when Channel 5 decided not to renew its contract with the company behind Big Brother, Endemol, and the show was taken off the air.

But she's keeping her fingers crossed that it will "one day" return to TV, as it was among her favourite jobs.

She told stand-in host Christine Lampard: "It needed time to have a little break, but maybe one day it will come back. We all miss it, especially in January... It was the celeb version, it filled up January."

