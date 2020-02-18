Christine Lampard stuns fans as she shows off completely new hair style

Presenter Christine Lampard has stunned her followers on social media by debuting her natural hair.

Posting to Instagram on Tuesday (February 18 2020), the Lorraine stand-in and Loose Women favourite, 41, shared a snap of her new 'do and told fans she had decided to embrace her natural curls.

Read more: Christine Lampard shares family snaps as she celebrates her birthday

In the first pic, Christine stands looking off camera as she shows off her outfit for this morning's episode of Lorraine.

She wrote in the caption: "Hello Tuesday! Top and trousers from @lkbennettlondon @lorraine."

Fans rushed to comment on the new style, with one writing, "Love the hair Christine, and your lovely outfit" and another telling her, "Love the curly hair" with a heart emoji.

Here I am revealing the real me.

"Absolutely love the curls," someone else commented, while a fourth put alongside a heart-eyes emoji, "Oh hey curl".

Some of Christine's famous pals praised the look too, with This Morning's Rochelle Humes simply commenting, "HAIR" with a clapping emoji.

And her fellow Loose Women presenter Saira Khan said: "Love your hair."

In another post, Christine explained that it was her natural look.

She wrote, alongside a collage of pics that included a video of her strutting down a corridor at the ITV studios: "So, I embraced my natural curl today. This hasn't seen the light of day for many MANY years.

"Straighteners changed my life as a teenager but here I am revealing the real me #naturalcurls #curlyhair @cilerpeksah_hairstylist @lorraine."

On today's episode of Lorraine, Christine chatted with pro dancer AJ Pritchard and his Love Island star brother, Curtis.

Christine revealed her new 'do on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Christine Lampard brands baby daughter ‘daddy’s girl’ in cute photo

The pair, who were joined on the sofa by AJ's girlfriend, Abbey, were on to talk about their new tour together.

AJ, who is a pro on Strictly Come Dancing, said: "As soon as I started dancing, it's always been a dream to go on tour and really produce all the crazy ideas in my head - all the notes and all the things you've wanted to do that on Strictly, maybe you couldn't... and really improve on them."

What do you think of Christine's natural look? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.