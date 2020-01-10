ITV announces I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp has been axed

ITV has announced that I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp has been axed.

Joel Dommett, who co-hosted the latest ITV2 series alongside Emily Atack and Adam Thomas, took to Instagram to confirm the spin-off will "no longer continue", but he admitted it was a "huge privilege" to have starred on the programme for three years.

He wrote: "Sad news - The time has unfortunately come to put Extra Camp to bed in its uncomfortable hammock. The show will no longer continue.

"It’s been a huge privilege to be a part a show with such a rich history filled with amazing hosts."

Joel also joked that ITV bosses told him he was the "sexiest presenter" to have ever been on the programme, and added that it was being axed because the show is "expensive" and the channel are planning to use the funds for "more prime-time slots".

He added: "The producers have assured me that @emilyatackofficial @adamthomas21 and myself are not to blame - they said the show was better than ever and also that Joel is the sexiest presenter we have ever had (I wasn’t listening but it was something like that) - it is simply because it’s expensive given how late it’s on and the funds will be used in more prime time slots.

"I’ve told them that Adam will do it for free but the decision is made. Thank you to all the crew who have made this the most wonderful 3 years, you have shaped me as a person and presenter.

Joel, Emily and Adam hosted the latest series (Credit: ITV2)

"I’ve learnt so much. Thank you to everyone for watching #extracamp (sic)."

Scarlett Moffatt, who co-hosted with Joel and Joe Swash in 2017 and 2018, wrote: "You lot did an amazing job!!

"So many fab memories with you and @realjoeswashy (sic)"

Meanwhile, Adam shared a snap of the trio to Instagram and poked fun at the fact the show is being axed after his first hosting stint.

He said: "OK so this isn’t awkward... imagine your first ever presenting role on a show that’s been running for years... you do one show and it gets cancelled!!

"You can’t write it haha, not gonna lie wish I could have had another go at it... but that’s life! What a job what an experience at least I can tell my kids I was once a presenter!

"Thank you to all the team @itv2 was an absolute pleasure getting to know and work with each and every single one of you! Until we meet again.

"P.S. I'm now free for Panto... I’d say call my agent but I don’t have one so please DM me haha great start to 2020!!"

Emily said on her Instagram Stories: "Thank you to everybody that watched and enjoyed it. We had so much fun doing it and I learned so much.

"The people at ITV are the hardest-working people ever. I love all you guys. It's all good and it's all peace and love."

The spin-off show was initially called I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW!, until 2015, and first hosted by Irish TV presenter Louise Loughman in 2002, before Mark Durden-Smith and Tara Palmer-Tomkinson - who died in 2017 aged 45 - took over.

Joel, Joe and Scarlett previously co-hosted the show (Credit: ITV2)

The programme has had numerous co-hosts over the years including Kelly Osbourne, Matt and Emma Willis, and former 'Love Island' presenter Caroline Flack.

Current Love Island host Laura Whitmore also presented the programme alongside Joe from 2011 to 2015.

Last year's Extra Camp was the first in 10 years not to feature Joe as a co-host.

