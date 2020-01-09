Heavily pregnant I'm A Celebrity star Amy Willerton mugged for her phone

Pregnant I'm A Celebrity star Amy Willerton has revealed she was recently mugged for her brand new mobile phone.

The model and TV presenter, 27, appealed to the thief via social media claiming she was an "easy target" because she's due any minute.

Amy took part in I'm A Celebrity in 2013 (Credit: ITV)

In a heartfelt post on her official Instagram page, Amy told her 354,000 followers that she'd recently bought the phone so she could take pictures of her newborn child.

Remember when you see a pregnant lady she is not just that big belly.

She wrote: "Dear Mr Pickpocket, I do understand desperation often makes many of us turn to things we would rather not do.

"But I don't think you understand the implications that stealing my phone (that I had just bought to take better pictures of my baby) last week has had on something really quite important in my life."

She continued: "I was 41 weeks pregnant and therefore became an easy target. Remember when you see a pregnant lady she is not just that big belly - that baby is her hopes, dreams and future and her every waking breath goes into building and preparing for that new life.

"I was terrified of birth... But I spent months and months obsessively doing what I needed to do in order to trust in myself and believe that I could do it."

She added: "My hypnobirthing tracks, the playlist I made to keep myself calm, the notes I wrote to myself , all lost... Little things but they meant a lot to me."

Amy went on to address potential muggers and thieves, pleading: "So please when you see someone carrying life remember that baby was imagined up months, even years, before she became pregnant - there is always a journey to motherhood and it's often a silent one.

"Be nice to her, offer her your seat on the tube, and help her if she is struggling as I know I have often found it very difficult to ask for help but I've never been this vulnerable before."

She simply signed off asking those reading to "be kind".

Some of her friends and fans rushed to offer their support, with fellow mum-to-be Lydia Bright replying: "Sending you so much love."

Amy took part in The Jump in 2017 (Credit: C4)

Another said: "OMG how awful. Wishing you the best on your new arrival."

A third added: "I'm sorry that happened to you. I wrote myself notes all throughout my pregnancy and would be distraught to part with it. All the best with the birth."

The former Miss Great Britain is now two weeks over her due date and will be induced if the baby doesn't arrive on its own.

She revealed she was expecting her first child with fiancé Daniel Day in October of last year, when she was already five months pregnant.

Amy was crowned Miss London in 2012, and went on represent Great Britain at the Miss Universe pageant (Credit: YouTube)

She told Hello magazine at the time: "The baby was conceived not long after we got engaged in March. It's definitely the most wonderful engagement present we could ever wish for."

