Sandi Toksvig QUITS Great British Bake Off after three years

Sandi Toksvig has sensationally QUIT Channel 4's Great British Bake Off.

The 61-year-old TV presenter is departing the programme after three years and 51 showstoppers to work on other projects, including the channel's adult literacy series The Write Offs.

All pud things come to an end. The upcoming series of The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off will mark the end of Sandi’s magnificent stint as a presenter on the show. We would like to thank her for all the wonderful memories and wish her the very best for the future. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/aEnEu00fqu — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) January 16, 2020

She said in a statement: "When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family.

Unusually I am departing from The Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work.

"As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show."

Sandi admitted it has been one of the "great pleasures of [her] life" spending time with her co-host Noel Fielding, and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

She added: "Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life.

"These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television.

"'Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel.

"The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well."

Channel 4 is now looking for a replacement (Credit: Channel 4)

Richard McKerrow, Chief Creative Officer and Executive Producer for Love Productions, added: "We’ll always be incredibly grateful to Sandi for becoming one of the hosts of Bake Off when we moved to Channel 4, along with Noel, Paul and Prue.

"She has contributed hugely to Bake Off over the last three years, with her sharp witty sense of humour and her passionate commitment to the dozens of bakers during her time in the tent. We wish her all the very best on the exciting projects she is currently working on and beyond."

Channel 4 is now searching for a replacement.

The channel said: "Candidates must have experience of mopping up spills and the occasional tear, making tea and keeping the amateur bakers to time."

