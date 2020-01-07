Alex Jones, Alison Hammond and Scarlett Moffatt among Celebrity Bake Off line-up

Presenter Alex Jones has revealed she's set to feature on the next celebrity edition of Channel 4 cooking show The Great British Bake Off.

On Instagram, The One Show favourite shared a snap of herself in an apron and told fans she had "the best time" filming for the programme, which is in aid of the charity Stand Up To Cancer.

Alex joked about her cookery skills as she admitted that those who know her might be "horrified" at the thought of her baking on the telly.

She wrote in the caption: "People who know me will be shocked, even horrified but I'm very pleased to announce that I took part in the @britishbakeoff for @su2cuk and had the best time!

"You can see it soon on @channel4. Not sure my showstopper was quite what @paul.hollywood had in mind..."

Alex will be joined on the programme by Jaws actor Richard Dreyfuss, documentary maker Louis Theroux, singer James Blunt and a host of others.

Sarah Lazenby, Channel 4's Head of Formats and Features, said: "The Great Celebrity Bake Off is a key ingredient in our Stand Up to Cancer recipe.

People who know me will be shocked, even horrified.

"We've seen the power of using comedy and entertainment to bring awareness and raise millions of pounds to fund pioneering cancer trials. We hope viewers will enjoy this year's line-up of famous bakers, there's never a dough moment as each bring something fresh and exciting to the tent."

Kieran Smith, executive producer, commented: "We are thrilled to be partnering up with SU2C once again and helping to raise crucial funds in the fight against cancer."

Alex will be joined on Bake Off my Alison Hammond, Patsy Palmer and a host of other TV favourites (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Other celebs appearing on the charity baking competition including The Masked Singer star Patsy Palmer, TV's Judge Rinder, Alison Hammond from This Morning, ex Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt and Heart radio DJ Kelly Brook.

Joining them are Queer Eye fashionista Tan France, The Inbetweeners' James Buckley, Caroline Quentin of Men Behaving Badly and Doc Martin fame, Strictly finalist Joe Sugg, former Love Islander Ovie Soko and comedians Russell Howard, Joel Dommett, Mo Gilligan and Jenny Eclair.

