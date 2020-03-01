John Barrowman pictured on date night with husband Scott ahead of DOI semi-final

John Barrowman has shared some rare pictures of himself and his hubby Scott Gill ahead of tonight's Dancing On Ice semi-final.

DOI judge John, 52, was busy filming for a secret project in Wales on Saturday before husband Scott travelled to join him for a date night.

So delighted to be reunited with his love of 27 years, John then treated fans to several snaps of their romantic evening out together.

First stop for the couple was a visit to The Ianto Shrine, which is located on Cardiff Bay's Mermaid Quay and is a must-see for Torchwood fans.

The shrine has been put together in honour of the fictional Torchwood character Ianto Jones and, considering John starred in the Doctor Who spin-off, it's no surprise they took a wander there.

John told his Instagram followers that he and Scott then watched Pixar's new movie Onward at the cinema.

Alongside some cute snap shots, he said: "@scottmale arrived last night and we had the usual cocktail after I finished filming (top secret) tonight we walked past #iantosshrineon our way to @everyman_cardiff and saw @pixaronward and cried our eyes out in a good way."

Writing his post late on Saturday night, he added: "Next week is full of fun starting with @dancingonice on @itv tomorrow night. #fabulous #semifinals jb."

John's pal and Dancing On Ice co-star Holly Willoughby was among the first to comment, posting a string of love hearts.

A fan, meanwhile, wrote: "Such a cute couple 👬 hope my son finds happiness like you."

Another added: "I bet you have missed each other so much xxx."

The majority of fans, however, were more interested in John's "top secret filming", convinced it must have been something to do with Torchwood - especially given his and Scott's trip to The Ianto Shrine.

One wrote: "Secret filming, well this secret squirrel says mmmm Cardiff = Torchwood." Another said: "Cardiff Bay? If that doesn't scream torchwood reboot idk what does.

And a third begged: "Please bring torchwood back it's something that's been missing from my heart for a long time."

John was given Torchwood, his own spin-off show, following the popularity of his character Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who.

I mean if they ever ask Jack back, like I said, I'll come back at the drop of a hat.

He starred in all three series' of the BBC show, which ran from 2006 to 2011, and has made no secret of how keen he is for it to make a comeback.

John recently commented to the Radio Times how the last episode ended on a cliffhanger, adding: "You can read into it all you want, but I'm not saying a thing.

"Well, I mean if they ever ask Jack back, like I said, I'll come back at the drop of a hat."

