Dancing on Ice: Ben Hanlin's arm slashed by skating blade during rehearsals

Ben Hanlin had a scare this week during Dancing on Ice rehearsals.

His arm got slashed with a razor-sharp blade as he practised a daring lift while preparing for the show's semi finals.

It was the 33-year-old's dance partner who was responsible for the terrifying accident.

Carlotta Edwards' boot scraped Ben along his forearm, according to The Sun Online, and for a while the pair thought his semi-final performance was under threat.

But they have decided to go through with it after Ben got the injury bandaged up.

Magician Ben has come a long way since his first appearance on Dancing on Ice (Credit: ITV)

"We decided it's the semi-finals we decided to pull out the stops to do a Torvill and Dean-type lift," Ben told The Sun Online.

"So the idea was I grab her leg and her hand, she essentially jumps at me and spins her leg through the gap and then lands.

"But if we get it wrong she hits my body, well, she hits my arm with her blade.

We decided it's the semi-finals we decided to pull out the stops to do a Torvill and Dean-type lift.

"And that is exactly what happened. She ended up jumping into my arm, and her blade dragged all the way down my arm and just cut my arm open."

Luckily, the bandage was enough and Ben didn't need stitches.

And the daring move is still going ahead on Sunday night.

Ben Hanlin is in the semi-finals of Dancing on Ice (Credit: ITV)

Ben has has a rollercoaster ride recently. Two weeks ago, his daughter Delilah was rushed to hospital and treated for sepsis.

He has shared his progress on Dancing on Ice with fans on his Instagram page.

Celebrities left in the running apart from Ben are Joe Swash, Libby Clegg, Perri Kiely. They will be skating twice, so we hope Ben is feeling fully recovered in time to give it his best shot.

