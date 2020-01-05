Dancing On Ice: Viewers issue verdict on new judge John Barrowman

So Dancing On Ice is back with a new series and a new judge, with Jason Gardiner making way for John Barrowman.

He's joined Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean... and quickly made his presence known, jumping with Ashley as he made his entrance.

And, while the former competitor on DOI is known for his fun personality, he made it clear he means business with his judgments.

In fact, he was showing signs of being more than a little 'Jason' when he awarded Perri Kiely just 6.5, while the other three more experienced judges gave him 7.

But what are viewers making of him so far?

First, some of the positive comments on Twitter...

Read more: Jason Gardiner throws shade at Holly and Phil

"So happy to have him back on my tv for the next 3 months!" said one.

Absolutely loving @JohnBarrowman rocking his #silverfox look on @dancingonice. So happy to have him back on my tv for the next 3 months! #dancingonice — Amy (@AmyC628) January 5, 2020

Another wrote: "I love John Barrowman totally real judge loving it."

I love John Barrowman totally real judge loving it #DancingOnIce — Ann-Marie Park (@phdannmarie) January 5, 2020

Another used John's catchphrase to compliment him - FABULOUS!

One viewer commented: "Loved the little jump you and Ashley did at your entrance!"

@JohnBarrowman Loved the little jump you and Ashley did at your entrance! 😉 And first judgement well done! 👍🏾🙂⛸ #dancingonice — Claudia 🏳️‍🌈 (@Cl0udy2day) January 5, 2020

Read more: Ben Hanlin suffers painful injury

And now for some of the not so favourable reviews...

John Barrowman’s annoying me already #DancingOnIce — Darren Haywood (@darren_haywood) January 5, 2020

John Barrowman annoying after 1 second. Bravo #DancingOnIce — Brian T (@Mrbthomass) January 5, 2020

Uggghhh John Barrowman is such an irritating bloke. What a terrible choice to put him on such a good show #dancingonice — hollie wingrove (@holliewingrove_) January 5, 2020

I've already had enough of John Barrowman #DancingOnIce — Chris Maass (@christomaass) January 5, 2020

Am I the only that is absolutely fuming John Barrowman is a judge on the new #DOI #dancingonice or what? 😅 — Helena ✨ (@HelenaBurroughx) January 5, 2020

Well, you can never please everyone, right?!

What do you think of John Barrowman so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.