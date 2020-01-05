The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 5th January 2020
Dancing On Ice: Viewers issue verdict on new judge John Barrowman

He's replaced Jason Gardiner

By Karen Hyland
So Dancing On Ice is back with a new series and a new judge, with Jason Gardiner making way for John Barrowman.

He's joined Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean... and quickly made his presence known, jumping with Ashley as he made his entrance.

And, while the former competitor on DOI is known for his fun personality, he made it clear he means business with his judgments.

In fact, he was showing signs of being more than a little 'Jason' when he awarded Perri Kiely just 6.5, while the other three more experienced judges gave him 7.

But what are viewers making of him so far?

First, some of the positive comments on Twitter...

"So happy to have him back on my tv for the next 3 months!" said one.

Another wrote: "I love John Barrowman totally real judge loving it."

Another used John's catchphrase to compliment him - FABULOUS!

One viewer commented: "Loved the little jump you and Ashley did at your entrance!"

And now for some of the not so favourable reviews...

Well, you can never please everyone, right?!

What do you think of John Barrowman so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

